IDF exposes offensive tunnel from the Gaza Strip

A terrorist tunnel reaching Israel from southern Gaza Strip was exposed on Tuesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported. The tunnel was reportedly dug in Khan Yunis in the southern area of the Gaza Strip, and penetrated Israeli territory. However, the report stated that it didn't cross the barrier that was built along the Israel-Gaza Strip border in order to combat the phenomena of offensive tunnels.It is unknown at this point which organization was responsible for digging the tunnel, but responsibility will fall on Hamas, which the IDF holds responsible for all offensive operations carried out from Gaza. The tunnel does not pose any danger to nearby Israeli towns, the IDF reassured. This is a developing story.
