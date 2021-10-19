IDF, Germany exchange medals during Blue Flag exercise

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi awarded a Medal of Appreciation to Luftwaffe (German Air Force) Commander Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz on Monday, as the Luftwaffe and Israel Air Force (IAF) took part in the international Blue Flag exercise in Israel.

The medal was given as a sign of appreciation and respect for the close cooperation between the Israeli and German militaries.

"The training, the projects and the partnership, are what stand behind this medal," said Kohavi. "The State of Israel and the Israeli army appreciate and cherish your contribution and this is a great opportunity for us to express our appreciation. We have made an important connection in many arenas and areas, which is also reflected in the joint exercise that is taking place these days."

On Sunday, German Ambassador to Israel Dr. Susanne Wasum-Rainer awarded IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany, the country's highest honor that can be received from the German president as a token of appreciation for mutual effort and commitment.

"This decoration is the greatest honor for us and I thank you from the bottom of my heart, for agreeing to receive it, it is a symbol of appreciation for your important and outstanding contribution, for deepening and expanding relations between Israel and Germany," said Wasum-Rainer.

German Ambassador to Israel Dr. Susanne Wasum-Rainer (left) and Luftwaffe Inspector Lt.-Gen. Ingo Gerhartz present IAF Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin (center) with the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"Our two countries have over the past decades managed to produce a strong partnership and a strong friendship over the abyss of the Holocaust against all historical odds. This cooperation was made possible thanks to the mannerliness and belief in reconciliation," added the ambassador "In these days, we are in the midst of the Blue Flag exercise in which Israeli and German fighter jets train wing to wing in order to be as prepared as possible for today's demanding security challenges."

"This cooperation is extremely relevant and of great operational importance for the security of our soldiers," said Gerhartz. "The connection between the two forces is not based on one project, but on many initiatives, all of which connect people and names."

"Dear Amikam, I would like to thank you for all the energy you have invested in these projects that are so close to your heart," added the Luftwaffe commander. "You are a valued military leader whose actions connect our two nations. This is an opportunity to express appreciation for the friendships that exist between our forces and the deep personal connection we have developed."

Blue Flag, which will continue until October 28, includes air force soldiers from the US, Germany, Italy, the UK, France, India and Greece. It is the largest and most advanced aerial exercise ever hosted in Israel.

The exercise is meant to strengthen strategic international cooperation through shared learning about the integration of fourth- and fifth-generation aircraft in complex operational scenarios. The participating forces will drill air-to-air and air-to-ground combat, advanced surface-to-air missile (SAM) threats and a number of operational scenarios in enemy territory.