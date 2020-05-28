The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF not yet tasked with annexation

Despite announcements by the prime minister on the annexation of the Jordan Valley beginning in July, the army has not been instructed to create a related document on the required procedures.

By TAL LEV RAM  
MAY 28, 2020 08:04
THE JORDAN VALLEY – calls to annex it are a provocative political act (photo credit: REUTERS)
THE JORDAN VALLEY – calls to annex it are a provocative political act
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Despite the announcements of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he will push forth the annexation processes to July, the IDF has not been instructed to prepare documents regarding actions required for the process of annexation.
Moreover, no significant discussions have taken place so far between military and political officials on the subject. The IDF has not received schedules, drawings, maps, or an accurate translation of the political intentions in regard to the annexation of territories.
For example, the IDF was not notified if the process is intended specifically for the Jordan Valley, or other areas in Judea and Samaria, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's "Deal of the Century" plan, which the defense hierarchy believe has significant security vulnerabilities.
The discourse between IDF officials and those of Jordan's army continues to be good, although the latter have oftentimes expressed concern over the annexation plans.
The IDF promised the Jordanians to continue updating them on the subject.
The IDF has nevertheless begun planning for sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, Judea and Samaria in recent months, but it has done so generally and independently, without receiving various guidelines on the issue or a timetable for presenting the plan.
The Chief of the Planning Division, Major Amir Abulafia, has been charged with organizing, but questions remain unanswered even in his headquarters since the political echelon has not clarified its intentions to the army.
Since the coordination between the IDF and Palestinian security forces ceased, tensions have risen and the IDF is preparing for the possibility of escalation in the region on various levels.
The potential for escalation in Judea and Samaria is larger, according to some estimations, than in previous years, and so the IDF is accelerating these preparations, in particular its planning and training.
In recent years, the IDF has recognized gathering centers in the Gaza Strip or along the northern border as a central threat, so the most of its attention has been directed to the Judea and Samaria region.
With the end of the month of Ramadan and the Eid al-Fitr holiday, the IDF sees the coming days as a test for assessing trends in the field.
This article was translated from Maariv by Tamar Beeri.


Tags jordan valley judea and samaria Annexation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by