IDF holds first annual conference on digital transformation

The IDF held the first international military conference on digital transformation on Monday, with over 100 participants from 30 different countries taking part to learn about the knowledge gained by the Israeli military.

“This was the first time that such a conference took place,” said Col. Eli Birenbaum, the Head of the Architecture Department in the IDF’s Digital Transformation Division. The conference, he added, “was designed to share our knowledge with armies from around the world” and to discuss the future of a digital army.

Col. Eli Birenbaum (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) The conference, held digitally, saw the participation of countries like Canada, England, Brazil, Mexico, Finland, the Netherlands, Colombia, the Philippines, the United States, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

“The number of countries that took part in the conference was surprising and I think it shows that militaries around the world understand that the IDF is a leader in this,” Birenbaum told The Jerusalem Post following the conference.

During the conference Brig.-Gen. Ziv Avtalion, head of the C4I Branch of the IDF's Digital Transformation Administration, gave a speech about the IDF’s digital transformation and the impact that it’s had on the Israeli military.

The IDF’s Digital Transformation Division was formed two years ago to take all the potential that is happening in the civilian world and bring it to the military. As part of the C4i and Cyber Defense Directorate, the division leads the military’s digital innovation programs to connect all divisions in the IDF and provide them with modern and fast infrastructure, Birenbaum said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi “has always talked about multi-dimensional aspects of future fighting-the cyber, spectrum, ground forces, airforce, and navy altogether. It’s clear that they cant be connected without digital,” Birenbaum said.

“In order to command an operation you need to be connected,” he continued.

“We don’t want to continue working as we did 20 years ago. I want the commander in the field to be able to mark a target and send it to the fire management system where the most relevant party strikes the target.”

In 2014 the IDF understood that it had reached the maximum as to how much they could share, Birenbaum said, adding that in the past it used to take tens of minutes from when ground units spotted a target to when it would be approved and struck.

“Those tens of minutes would make it so the target was no longer relevant, the fighting would have changed. We understood that our digital architecture wasn’t good enough,” Birenbaum said, adding that now, “it takes mere seconds.”

That digital transformation and the use of the fire management system by the IDF was apparent during the last round of fighting with terror groups in the Gaza Strip

“We got to the point where we were able to bring targets within seconds, you can only imagine the impact changing the architecture had on the fighting,” he said.