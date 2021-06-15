The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF holds first annual conference on digital transformation

The IDF’s Digital Transformation Division was formed two years ago to take all the potential that is happening in the civilian world and bring it to the military.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 15, 2021 15:23
The IDF held the first international military conference on digital transformation on Monday, June 14, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The IDF held the first international military conference on digital transformation on Monday, June 14, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The IDF held the first international military conference on digital transformation on Monday, with over 100 participants from 30 different countries taking part to learn about the knowledge gained by the Israeli military.
“This was the first time that such a conference took place,” said Col. Eli Birenbaum, the Head of the Architecture Department in the IDF’s Digital Transformation Division. The conference, he added, “was designed to share our knowledge with armies from around the world” and to discuss the future of a digital army.
The conference, held digitally, saw the participation of countries like Canada, England, Brazil, Mexico, Finland, the Netherlands, Colombia, the Philippines, the United States, Greece, Cyprus, Romania, Austria, Croatia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Italy, and the Czech Republic.
Col. Eli Birenbaum (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit) Col. Eli Birenbaum (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“The number of countries that took part in the conference was surprising and I think it shows that militaries around the world understand that the IDF is a leader in this,” Birenbaum told The Jerusalem Post following the conference.
During the conference Brig.-Gen. Ziv Avtalion, head of the C4I Branch of the IDF's Digital Transformation Administration, gave a speech about the IDF’s digital transformation and the impact that it’s had on the Israeli military.
The IDF’s Digital Transformation Division was formed two years ago to take all the potential that is happening in the civilian world and bring it to the military. As part of the C4i and Cyber Defense Directorate, the division leads the military’s digital innovation programs to connect all divisions in the IDF and provide them with modern and fast infrastructure, Birenbaum said.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi “has always talked about multi-dimensional aspects of future fighting-the cyber, spectrum, ground forces, airforce, and navy altogether. It’s clear that they cant be connected without digital,” Birenbaum said.
“In order to command an operation you need to be connected,” he continued.
“We don’t want to continue working as we did 20 years ago. I want the commander in the field to be able to mark a target and send it to the fire management system where the most relevant party strikes the target.”
In 2014 the IDF understood that it had reached the maximum as to how much they could share, Birenbaum said, adding that in the past it used to take tens of minutes from when ground units spotted a target to when it would be approved and struck. 
“Those tens of minutes would make it so the target was no longer relevant, the fighting would have changed. We understood that our digital architecture wasn’t good enough,” Birenbaum said, adding that now, “it takes mere seconds.”
That digital transformation and the use of the fire management system by the IDF was apparent during the last round of fighting with terror groups in the Gaza Strip
“We got to the point where we were able to bring targets within seconds, you can only imagine the impact changing the architecture had on the fighting,” he said.


Tags IDF exercise digital
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's new gov't must make term limits for prime minister - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

New gov't's incoherency resembles Shakespearean comic fantasy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Shameful display in Knesset ahead of new gov't swearing-in - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Nimrod Goren

How will Israel's foreign policy change with new gov't?

 By NIMROD GOREN
Moshe Dann

Politics of guilt: Why does the Left oppose 'occupation' - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by