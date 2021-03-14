The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF intelligence unit alumni work to bring women back to hi-tech

"When it comes to the field of R&D, which is the spearhead of Israeli hi-tech, female representation is still low."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2021 16:11
Michal Krimolovsky, director of Woman2Woman, and Karen Hershkovtich, one of the founders of Woman2Woman. (photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
Michal Krimolovsky, director of Woman2Woman, and Karen Hershkovtich, one of the founders of Woman2Woman.
(photo credit: SHLOMI YOSEF)
The Alumni Association of the IDF 8200 intelligence unit's Woman2Woman (W2W) program has won a tender from the Innovation Authority to bring women back to R&D positions in hi-tech, the program announced on Wednesday.
The program will train women for development positions and integrate them into R&D positions over the upcoming year. The association is working in collaboration with leading Israeli hi-tech companies, including Microsoft's development center in Israel, Salesforce, Dell, General Motors and others.
Michal Krimolowski, director of Woman2Woman, stated that the main target audience is women with experience or education in technological professions who aren't currently employed in their field and interested in entering or returning to the field.
The program will host executives from hi-tech companies to talk about ways to integrate into development positions and arrange personal meetings for each participant based on their background and skills.
"In recent years, the proportion of women working in hi-tech positions has increased, including senior executives and entrepreneurs. However, when it comes to the field of R&D, which is the spearhead of Israeli hi-tech, female representation is still low, despite the companies' efforts to strive for gender balance," said Karen Herscovici, one of the founders of W2W.
Some 18,000 alumni of the 8200 unit are members of the association, which leads a variety of activities to promote technological entrepreneurship, minority populations and women in the technological world as well as technological education in Israel's periphery.
Earlier this month, the W2W program launched another program in collaboration with the National Insurance Institute (Bituah Leumi) that has sought to help women impacted by the coronavirus. Many of these women have lost their jobs as the pandemic forced the closure of the hi-tech businesses where they were employed due to government restrictions.
The program, called "Return," received some 400 applications from women for only 31 places, overwhelming the application process. The goal of the program is to help integrate women into significant positions in hi-tech and the economy.
The focus of the program is to help the women find opportunities by preparing CV's, their LinkedIn pages, entering their information on databases, and identifying personal and professional barriers. Meetings were also held with recruiters in hi-tech companies to help in networking, and included representatives from Microsoft, Salesforce, Dell, General Motors, BCG, Gornitzky Law Office, Discount Bank and others. 


Tags women hi-tech israel women women empowerment high tech Unit 8200
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by