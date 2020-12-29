The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF mulls relieving soldier from service following post against police

The soldier reportedly called to give policemen who were involved in Ahuvia Sandak incident the death penalty

By UDI SHAHAM  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 11:24
Israeli police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest following the death of Ahuvia Sandak a few days ago in a car crash during a police chase, outside the Police headquarters in Jerusalem, December 26, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israeli police officers clash with demonstrators during a protest following the death of Ahuvia Sandak a few days ago in a car crash during a police chase, outside the Police headquarters in Jerusalem, December 26, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
The IDF is considering relieving a soldier from military duty after he posted on Facebook a call to give the policemen who were involved in the accident in which hilltop youth Ahuvia Sandak was killed the death penalty.
“The soldier’s remarks are unacceptable," an IDF spokesperson unit response said. “They come in contrast to the IDF directives and such remarks should not come from an IDF soldier.
In addition, it said that “while reviewing the case, the soldier reacted in a way that does not align with the values of the military.
“The case is in the hands of the relevant authorities. It was also decided to reevaluate the soldier’s future in the IDF,” it added.
According to a KAN news report, the solider, who live in a Samaria settlement and serves in a regional brigade in the Judaea and Samaria Division, wrote that he "prefers that we will unite under one call - to execute the murderers of Ahuvia Sandak and Esther Horgen, may God revenge their blood.”
Sandak was killed last when the vehicle he was in flipped over while fleeing from police.
The police came to the scene after receiving reports that passengers in an Israeli vehicle were throwing rocks at a Palestinian vehicle.
Next, the police ordered the Israeli vehicle to pull over.
Instead of complying, the driver attempted to escape from the scene.
The vehicle flipped over near the Rimonim Junction leading to the death of Sandak and the injury of four other passengers.
The incident sparked a series of protests and clashes between police and settlers in Jerusalem and in the West Bank/

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


