IDF pledges first ever Tomb of Patriarchs elevator within six months

The project has been controversial both from an archeological perspective and because of its intersection with the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
AUGUST 9, 2021 19:55
View of the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron on December 2, 2020. (photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
View of the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city of Hebron on December 2, 2020.
(photo credit: DAVID COHEN/FLASH 90)
The IDF pledged on Monday to complete within six months the first ever elevator to the King Herod era structure that houses the ancient Tomb of the Patriarchs.
After a long delay it stated that actual work had begun on the project that would make the biblical site wheelchair accessible for the first time.
"Yesterday (Sunday) work began on making the Tomb of the Patriarchs accessible," the Defense Ministry said in a statement it issued on the matter.
MK Shirley Pinto (Yamina) welcomed the move.
"As someone who has been among the leaders of the [initiative], I hope this [project] will shine a spotlight on the need for more places to be accessible for people with disabilities," Pinto tweeted.
The project has been controversial both from an archeological perspective and because of its intersection with the dynamics of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The left-wing Israeli NGO Emek Shaveh did a simulation of the elevator prior the start of its construction to show how the shaft, which will be built outside the structure would harm the visual historic aesthetics of the site. 
"The plans show it's a massive monument on the 2,000-year-old building with graves thousands of years older," said Emek Shaveh's Jonathan Mizrahi. 
"Once again, Israel showed that they couldn't protect universal and sacred sites by international standards," he added.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017 inscribed the tomb onto its World Heritage in Danger list under the "state of Palestine." The tomb houses both Jewish prayer sanctuaries and the Ibrahimi mosque.
The Jewish sanctuaries where Abraham and Sarah and Jacob and Leah's tombs are located can only be accessed by climbing a large stone stairwell.  The tombs of Isaac and Rebecca are located in the Ibrahimi mosque.
The Israeli Right has long pushed for an elevator so that disabled worshippers could visit the tombs. But the Tomb is located in the West Bank flashpoint city of Hebron which has an unusual arrangement whereby all municipal projects, including Jewish ones, were under the auspices of the Palestinian led city hall.
To advance the project Israel has to seize authority from the Palestinian Authority in the area of the tomb so that it could build the elevator.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had promoted the project when he was the defense minister. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also pushed it forward as part of his campaign initiatives. 
The Defense Ministry said that construction of the elevator owl be carried out by its Engineering and Construction Division under the supervision of the Civil Administration's Chief of Archeology.
The project will also include a small access road from the nearby parking lot, as well as a small wheelchair accessible footbridge that will allow worshippers from all denominations to reach the site.


