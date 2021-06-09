IDF poised to evacuate 47 families from Evyatar outpost next Monday

The Civil Administration is poised to evacuate 47 families from the West Bank’s Evyatar outpost next Monday, just one day after the government headed by party heads Naftali Bennett of Yamina and Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid.

An injunction to remove the families from the small Samaria hilltop within eight days was handed out on Sunday and has not yet been appealed.

The Evyatar outpost was first built illegally in 2013 in the aftermath of the terror attack in which an Israeli actor, Evyatar Bobrovsky, 31, was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist at the Tapuah Junction . The IDF evacuated it almost immediately.

Settlers headed by the Nahala Movement made their latest push to illegally build the outpost last month in the aftermath of the drive-by-shooting at the same junction. Yehuda Guetta, 19, who was on his way to the nearby Itamar Yeshiva was killed in the terror attack.

In the last month some 47 families have moved onto the site, which has expanded rapidly to include a synagogue and a daycare.

They are hoping that the government will allow them to remain and retroactively authorize the small community as an entirely new settlement. Such authorizations for an entirely new settlement are rarely given.

On Thursday the community plans to hold an event with parliamentarians to welcome in a new Sefer Torah, which is a handwritten biblical scroll on parchment.

On Wednesday its supporters were in the Knesset attempting to rally support for the authorization of the new community and to protest the IDF injunction.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan symbolically moved his office there on Monday and held meetings there with MK Moshe Arbel of Shas and others. Yamina defector MK Amichai Chikli also visited the outpost and spent a night there.

The building of a new Jewish community in Judea and Samaria “is the proper response to the murder that took place here,” Dagan said.

It was shameful, he said, that the Civil Administration which lacks manpower to prevent illegal Palestinian building has an “obsession” with preventing Jewish building, he said, adding that the political echelon was similarly intent on destroying the community.

Dagan, who campaigned for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed the political echelon for the demolition plans.

“Don’t lay a hand on Evyatar,” Dagan said, as he called on government ministers to take action.