IDF, police chase suspects who broke-in Nevatim IAF base

A vehicle believed to be driven by two or three Bedouins — that was reportedly stolen in the town of Dimona — was escaping police when it noticed that the northern gate of the base was open and took the advantage to try and escape.

The suspects abandoned the vehicle after its wheels were punctured by spikes and began escaping by foot.

According to reports, elite units and helicopters were later launched to assist the searches, as the suspects are believed to be hiding somewhere in the base.

As of now, security forces are considering the incident as criminal in nature, and not as terrorism.

The base houses an F-35 squadron. However, an IDF source said there is no danger to any equipment on the base.

The Nevatim AIF base is considered the largest IAF base in the country. It is located southeast of the city of Beersheba

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Due to its secluded location, the base has known several infiltrations and cases of stolen equipment over the years.

The Israel Police and the IDF are chasing suspects who broke into the Nevatim Israel Air Force (IAF) Base in southern Israel, late Monday night.