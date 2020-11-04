The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
IDF recognizes 18 years of South Lebanon occupation as military campaign

Aviv Kochavi noted that this is an important step that expresses a deep appreciation for the service of many who protected the northern border of Israel and its citizens.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 4, 2020 23:35
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
A Hezbollah flag flutters in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, Lebanon July 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has recognized the 18 years of IDF occupation in southern Lebanon as a military campaign, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Wednesday.
Kochavi noted that this is an important step that expresses a deep appreciation for the service of many who protected the northern border of Israel and its citizens.
Kochavi and Defense Minister Benny Gantz appointed a special committee several months ago that was tasked with examining the 18 years during which the IDF was positioned in southern Lebanon and determining whether it should be defined as a continued military campaign. The committee was headed by Lt.-Gen (ret.) Shaul Mofaz and included senior IDF officials from various branches and fields of expertise.  
Kochavi accepted the committee's recommendation to acknowledge the campaign, which will be given the name "the campaign in Lebanon's security strip."
As part of the decision, the IDF will grant soldiers who took an active role in fighting or providing support in southern Lebanon between September 30, 1982, to May 24, 2000, with a certificate of evaluation.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz congratulated the decision.
"I served in Lebanon for 22 years and I personally know the complex and unique nature of serving in that area. The topic was brought to my attention when assuming office and I made sure to promote it together with the IDF Chief of Staff," Gantz said.


