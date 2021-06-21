The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF rejects settler appeal against demolition of illegal Evyatar outpost

The outpost was illegally built in May in the aftermath of a terror attack at the Tapuah Junction which claimed the life of 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 21, 2021 13:50
View of the Illegal Evyatar outpost, in northern West Bank, on June 16, 2021.
View of the Illegal Evyatar outpost, in northern West Bank, on June 16, 2021.
(photo credit: SRAYA DIAMANT/FLASH90)
OC Central Command Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai rejected an appeal by the residents of the illegal outpost of Evyatar to hold off on evacuating their homes in the coming days. 
The outpost was illegally built in May in the aftermath of a terror attack at the Tapuah Junction which claimed the life of 19-year-old Yehuda Guetta. Earlier this month, the Samaria Regional Council submitted a master plan to the Civil Administration asking that approve the outpost as a new neighborhood of the Kfar Tapuah settlement.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a demarcation order in early June which spoke of an intent to evacuate the outpost. Estimates in the defense establishment, reported widely in the media, speak of an evacuation as early as next week. N12 News reported that the planned evacuation could cost upwards of NIS 10 million. 
The settler attempt to postpone the evacuation was a "severe conduct that contributes to disturbances in the region and the undermining of the rule of law," the Central Command said in its response to the request. 
Residents of the outpost are said to be preparing a petition to the High Court of Justice which will need to rule on Evyatar's fate. The IDF claims that the land upon which the outpost was established is not state land and is not land that was authorized for construction and therefore, the outpost needs to be removed. 
In his final days in office former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke of his intention to authorize the outpost, which he said was located on survey land.
The initiative under which 50 families were to move to the outpost in a month’s time was spearheaded by the Nahala Movement and the Samaria Regional Council headed by Yossi Dagan.
Tovah Lazaroff contributed to the report.


