The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF: Soldier attacked during drill was acting according to the rules

He was attacked last week by two suspects who stole his gun and were later arrested.

By UDI SHAHAM  
MARCH 10, 2021 14:52
IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border (photo credit: IDF)
IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border
(photo credit: IDF)
The soldier who was attacked by civilian criminals who stole his weapon during an exercise was acting according to IDF norms and rules, the army said on Wednesday.
Last week, during a navigation exercise, two suspects attacked the soldier – who is currently in the training phase for a commando unit. The attackers managed to steal his weapon and flee the scene.
The army had conducted an investigation into the case and presented its findings to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi on Wednesday.
According to the report, the soldier wrestled with the attackers and wounded them. After they ran away, the soldier called up his commanders, who tried to chase the attackers, but with no success.
An IDF Spokesperson's Unit statement said that the investigation did not find flaws in the way the soldier responded to the attack.
“The soldier did not understand that he was in danger until they started attacking him,” the statement reads.
After receiving the reports, the chief of staff said this was a unique incident that should be studied in all IDF units.
This comes after the commander of the Egoz unit reportedly criticized the soldier for his behavior.
"A combat warrior that can’t beat two men in Krav Maga and they manage to grab his rifle can’t be a combat warrior in Egoz. Even in combat I will not accept kidnapping," the unit commander wrote to his officers in a text message.
"I am sorry but this is my basic demand in a unit. No captives, no stealing of weapons – fighting to create contact [with the enemy] until we win!”
The IDF later issued a statement saying that the commander was wrong for sending out this message.
Earlier this week, the commander clarified that he did not mean that the soldier cannot continue in his training, and said that he called him and sent his “warm hug from afar in these hard moments.”


Tags IDF gun weapons
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Saluting volunteers helping save Israel's beaches from oil spill

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by