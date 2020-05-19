The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF soldier indicted for stealing Palestinian car at fake checkpoint

The soldier, dressed in uniform and carrying his weapon, took the car while falsely claiming that he had stopped them at an IDF checkpoint.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 19, 2020 12:05
An Israeli solider looks at ID of a Palestinian man at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus January 10, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
An Israeli solider looks at ID of a Palestinian man at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus January 10, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
A squad commander from the Givati brigade was indicted on Monday for stealing Palestinian cars by stopping vehicles at a fake checkpoint, according to Channel 13.
In March, the soldier stole a vehicle from three Palestinians from the West Bank at a junction next to the Dolev settlement in the Binyamin region, according to Ynet. The soldier, dressed in uniform and carrying his weapon, took the car while falsely claiming that he had stopped them at an IDF checkpoint.
The soldier, a resident of Judea and Samaria, had his arrest extended until May 24. He likely did not act on his own and may have stolen more than one vehicle with the fake checkpoint scheme, but not enough evidence was found to prove this, according to Ynet.
It seems that the soldier worked with a minor in the scheme, but the investigation did not provide evidence to charge others. After the soldier finished using the vehicle, he left it on the side of the road.
The soldier was indicted on charges of armed robbery and inappropriate behavior.


