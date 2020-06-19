IDF soldier reported missing after leaving Negev base

IDF soldier Adiel Benjamin Fishler was reported missing on Friday morning, Israel Police announced.He was last seen Thursday evening leaving the IDF's Shizafon base in the southern Negev. The base lies around 70 km north of Eilat.Fishler, who is 19-years-old and holds the rank of sergeant, is around 1.75m tall, bearded and light-skinned.Israeli police are conducting an investigation to determine Fishler's whereabouts but have asked the public for assistance if he has been seen.Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Israel Police 100 hotline or the Eilat Police Department at 086362444.