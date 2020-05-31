IDF soldier who lost leg in terror attack released from hospital

Shadi Ibrahim, the soldier who lost his leg in a ramming terror attack approximately two weeks ago, was released from Soroka Medical Center's orthopedic ward on Sunday and sent to rehabilitation."Shadi is a strong and motivated guy, which will allow him to heal fast," said Dr. Amir Korengreen, Director of the Orthopedic Trauma Unit who operated on Ibrahim. "I am sure he will come back to visit us when he is standing on his feet."Ibrahim was seriously injured after a Palestinian drove into him at high speed near the West Bank settlement of Negohot near Hebron.According to the IDF, the driver accelerated towards troops standing next to a military observation post outside the settlement in the Har Hebron Regional Council.Ibrahim was evacuated to Soroka shortly after. He underwent a series of surgeries, but due to his state, doctors were forced to amputate his leg in order to save his life.The terrorist was shot and critically injured by troops who returned fire. He later succumbed to his wounds. According to Ynet, the 19-year-old Palestinian was from the Hebron area and left a suicide note in his pocket.A few days ago, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi honored 21-year-old IDF soldier St.-Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim with a citation of excellence.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.On May 14,