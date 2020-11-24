IDF soldiers in tank incident claim to report malfunction in the past

Two IDF soldiers who were involved in the flipping tank incident on Sunday claimed on Monday that they had warned authorities of issues with the tank at least a month ago, Maariv reported. According to the initial report, the tank's malfunction has led to the gas pedal getting stuck. The initial report also revealed that the tank lost eye contact with the commander directing it, and that it was going above the speed limit permitted for the tank, possibly in an unsuitable angle, which caused it to fall over. The event ended without casualties, and only the tank's driver was lightly injured. In October, when they were on reserve duty for battalion training, the IDF soldiers reported a problem with the tank's gas pedal. If nothing was done to fix it, it may have had led to a malfunctioning a month later. Meanwhile, the IDF responded, saying that the incident was "being investigated by officers and professionals who are qualified to do so," and that the investigation is close to completion. "Additionally," they added, "the Military Police opened an investigation, and will send its conclusions to the Military prosecutor's office."True to the delicate nature of the matter, we can't provide any more details at this stage."
All armored vehicles in the area have been ordered to cease activities, and the investigation is ongoing.