IDF soldiers rescue Palestinian from Jewish mob

Two Golani Brigade soldiers defended a Palestinian man on Friday night in Hebron when a crowd of Jewish settlers began beating him, N12 reported on Saturday. The man, Ibrhaim Badar, told Ynet he was simply walking down the street when he was assaulted. The Jewish attackers are reportedly visiting Yeshiva students and not local city residents. The two soldiers ran into the crowd, shouted at members to step back and escorted the man away despite crowd members walking behind them asking them to step back and allow them to continue hitting the man. Badar pointed out that despite video footage of the incident, the the heroism of the soldiers, none of those who harmed him were arrested at this time.
Local police officers are investigating the case.