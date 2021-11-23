The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IDF soldiers' wages will increase by 50% - proposal

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi: "Soldiers are the source of the IDF's power. Every soldier is a valuable asset, and caring for them is our obligation."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 08:56

Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 09:02
Soldiers participating in the IDF’s large-scale Homefront Command and National Emergency Authority (RAHEL) drill (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Soldiers participating in the IDF’s large-scale Homefront Command and National Emergency Authority (RAHEL) drill
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Israel's Defense and Finance ministries have proposed increasing the pay for IDF soldiers by 50% starting in January 2022, the IDF said in a statement.
"The People's Army is the guarantee for Israel's security, and we must cherish the soldiers who serve in it," IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi said in a statement. 
"Soldiers are the source of the IDF's power. Every soldier is a valuable asset, and caring for them is our obligation."
The proposal comes as part of a broad program to better treat soldiers from their enlistment and even after their release from service. 
Other parts of this program include increasing the economic support for lone soldiers and soldiers in need of financial aid.
MINISTERS ARE certain he is running for political office. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi at the Rabin memorial this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) MINISTERS ARE certain he is running for political office. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi at the Rabin memorial this week. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
"We will continue to work to ensure adequate conditions of service and appropriate payment for IDF soldiers," Kohavi said. "I thank the defense and finance ministers for their decision and action for the betterment of the welfare of our soldiers."
In the IDF, non-combat soldiers can be paid around NIS 900 a month, and combat soldiers around NIS 1,600. This is a fraction of the minimum wage.
A previous bill to raise the wages of IDF soldiers was shot down in the Knesset in early October.


