IDF to open investigation into the death of a soldier during tryout

The IDF will open an investigative military committee into the tragic death of Ron Oved, who was hit by a bus while trying out for the paratroopers' brigade in April 2019.

The military police investigated the case in recent months. The IDF said in a statement on Monday that findings of this probe led IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi to decide to create a military investigative committee to thoroughly look into the case.

Oved was killed while he was in the candidates’ tent. A bus that parked nearby rolled down into the tent and killed him. Others were injured.

Kochavi Oved’s met the family twice since the case — once during the shiva after the death, and once again this Sunday.

IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman said that the army decided to further look into the case “in order to complete the examination of the case and to understand why some of the facts were not clear in the investigation.”

Zilberman added that “we [the IDF] decided to do so in order to learn, understand and prevent the next accident,” he said.

“Our attitude is to thoroughly investigate and learn the case. We want to know everything — especially where we were wrong. We dive deep in order to have the most accurate description of the case,” he added.

