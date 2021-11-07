The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF to substantially increase precision missile arsenal

With a budget, Israeli military to also focus on “third circle” threats like Iran.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2021 13:53
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The IDF will significantly increase the number of precision munitions in its arsenal in the coming years now that a state budget has been finalized.
The number of munitions that the Israeli military will purchase from the United States will be substantially larger than what the IDF previously held due to the increase in threats facing the country as well as due to the increase in targets gathered by the military.
Israel purchased tens of thousands of precision-guided munitions (PGMs) from the United States in recent years and used hundreds of Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAM) during Operation Guardian of the Walls in May, leading to precision strikes on targets in the densely populated Gaza Strip. 
Though all JDAMs have been replenished by Washington, a senior officer told The Jerusalem Post that with the passing of the budget the military plans to acquire far more than ever before by 2024.
The military will increase that number by even more by 2030.
“Our ability to create targets improves from operation to operation,” the officer said. “Our target bank is much larger than it was in the past and we need accurate munitions.”
Though Washington replenished Israel’s JDAM stockpile, the Americans are not willing to provide Israel with every request the senior officer said.
Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)Iron dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets fired from the Gaza Strip to Israel, in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, May 19, 2021 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
The IDF has been busy gathering thousands of targets in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and even Iran over the past two years expecting rounds of violence to break out at any moment. The use of such extremely precise munitions allows Israel to hit strategic targets in a crowded civilian environment with relatively small civilian casualty figures. 
During the 11 days of fighting in May, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said at least 243 Palestinians were killed during the fighting, including 66 children and teens, with 1,910 people wounded. Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said that that 80 operatives were killed during the fighting-57 from Hamas and 22 from Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
The Israeli military says over 100 operatives belonging to the terror groups were killed and that some of the civilian casualties were caused by Hamas rockets falling short or civilian homes collapsing after an airstrike on Hamas’s tunnel network.
In comparison, during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 over 1,400 Palestinians were killed in Gaza.
In addition to the large increase in precision weaponry the IDF plans to purchase, some NIS 5 billion of the budget will go exclusively to what the IDF calls “Third Circle Threats”, usually a reference to Iran. The funds will be allocated to intelligence gathering capabilities, increasing the military’s target bank even further, and training.
Israel considers Iran’s nuclear program as the number one challenge and though Iran has consistently denied seeking to build a nuclear bomb, tensions have risen as the West seeks to resume talks on reviving the deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.
In the past year, there has been an increase in the number of war-between-war operations carried out by Israel as well as a number of targets struck, with most airstrikes targeting Iranian entrenchment and weapon smuggling in Syria and even at sea.
It is estimated that alleged Israeli attacks against Iranian ships have stopped between $1.2-2 billion from going to terror groups in the Middle East.
But the IDF has admitted that Iran’s conventional missile threat is a major concern for Israel which, despite its multi-layered air defenses, may not be able to contend with intensive missile barrages fired by Iran and its proxy groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon or Shiite militias in Iraq.
The budget will also allow the IDF to complete other important defensive projects such as building the wall along the border with Lebanon and implementing a permanent defensive coverage in the airspace of northern Israel with additional fixed Iron Dome batteries that would be able to shoot down incoming drones or missiles.


Tags IDF Gaza rockets missiles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Words of political incitement fired at Bennett, coalition - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by