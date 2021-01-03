The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF ups efforts to prevent soldiers' suicide in 2021

In 2020, nine soldiers committed suicide. This comes as a slight decrease in comparison to the previous year, 2019, in which 12 soldiers committed suicide.

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 3, 2021 16:00
IDF cadets at Base 80 will be allowed to quarantine at home (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
IDF cadets at Base 80 will be allowed to quarantine at home
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The IDF will step up its efforts to prevent soldiers’ suicide in the coming year, in light of conclusions that were made in the previous year, IDF's Manpower Directorate Maj.-Gen. Moti Almoz said on Sunday.
In 2020, nine soldiers committed suicide. This comes as a slight decrease in comparison to the previous year, 2019, in which 12 soldiers committed suicide.
Almoz said that in order to combat the phenomenon, the IDF put together a learning mechanism so it could try and identify soldiers that are leaning toward suicide.
As part of learning the phenomenon, the IDF defined six parameters that might affect a soldier and push him into taking action.
The first is the sense of being meaningful and essential; the second is major changes in the soldier’s day to day life; the third is a sense of disappointment; the fourth is major doubts in a soldier’s life; the fifth is how strict are the soldier’s commanders and officers; and the sixth is the way the soldier interprets troubles at home.
Almoz said that the last one could be more dominant during the coronavirus period, in which many soldiers are experiencing changes in their lives, and might feel that the crisis is affecting their families’ lives financially.
Almoz also stressed the necessity of understanding a soldier is in crisis in real-time.
“There are soldiers who are saying that they are on their way to commit suicide, and that is, unfortunately, the easy case. Our real problem is that when he doesn’t say that explicitly, and only in retrospect you connect the dots - the things he said and did,” Almoz said.
He then added that officers and commanders are going through routine workshops in order to battle this phenomenon.
“Sometimes soldiers are complaining just in order to improve their service conditions, and it is hard to realize that he is going through a real problem that should be addressed by professionals,” he added.
“Commanders and officers are constantly being briefed on how to carry out the proper military procedures in order to deal with these kinds of situations. They [the commanders] are being told how to identify these six parameters, and how to address these issues,” Almoz concluded.


