The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IDF's Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill focusing on war with Hezbollah

The Kfir Brigade has been undergoing changes to make it into a deadlier maneuvering force with new capabilities and manpower.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JUNE 27, 2021 09:14
IDF’s Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill preparing for war on northern front (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF’s Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill preparing for war on northern front
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF’s Kfir brigade held a large-scale drill preparing its troops for a war on Israel’s northern front, the first since changes were implemented to make it a deadlier maneuvering force last year.
The week-long drill saw new capabilities and weapons including drones tested by the troops in order for them to contend with “whatever the next war might bring, especially against Hezbollah but also in Gaza and the West Bank,” Maj.-Guy Cohen, Operations Officer in the 92nd Battalion, told The Jerusalem Post.
“Before the changes, the brigade had fewer capabilities than other brigades in terms of manpower and weapons,” Cohen said.
The IDF’s largest infantry brigade, the Kfir brigade has five battalions: Nachshon Battalion (90th), Shimshon Battalion (92th), Haruv Battalion (93th), Duchifat Battalion (94th), and Netzah Yehuda Battalion (97th).
Established in 2005 as a response to the need to combat Palestinian terrorism in the West Bank, specializes in fighting in both the West Bank and Gaza fronts. With the new changes, the brigade will be able to confront enemy forces on both the Southern and Northern fronts.
IDF’s Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill preparing for war on northern front (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)IDF’s Kfir brigade holds large-scale drill preparing for war on northern front (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
As part of the new plan, the Kfir Brigade will undergo significant changes to its structure and will operate like the IDF's other maneuvering brigades- the Paratroopers, Givati, Golani and Nahal Brigades.
Under the process the brigade will receive new weaponry, personnel, wheeled and not treaded armored personnel carriers and increase their training with a focus on fighting the enemy in urban combat areas.
According to Cohen, the changes will be completed and all the weapons trained on by the end of 2022.
“The changes will turn Kfir into a more lethal maneuvering infantry force,” he said, “and that’s what we worked on during the drill.”
The drill, he said, was significant and important for the battalion because Lebanon is the IDF’s biggest challenge.
Cohen told the Post that the standard setting drill simulated the main challenges that the brigade is expected to face in a war on the northern front and troops had to contend with enemy forces that acted like Hezbollah to “really challenge the troops who needed to know how to deal with them.”
“It was very challenging, the mental cognitive part was very challenging,” he said. “To go from one mission to another in a small amount of time, mentally you need to be working 24/7.”
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi believes it is of utmost importance to build the military for threats it will face some 30 years in the future and built the new multi-year plan accordingly, with new concepts and methods of warfare which have been adapted to the challenges of the urban battlefield saturated with enemy fire.
The Momentum multi-year plan, which is built on the IDF’s new victory concept, uses the motto “readiness and change” and focuses on improving the military’s defensive and offensive capabilities. Its guiding principle is to win any future war as quickly as possible and with a small number of casualties.
According to Cohen, “the enemy understands that we have intelligence superiority and will wait until the last minute to appear.” But, he said, “the drill “proved that we can be deadly and identify and neutralize the enemy both underground and in urban areas.”
“If you put any Kfir battalion into battle in Lebanon, we are ready. We will fight Hezbollah and we will kill them,” Cohen said. 


Tags Hezbollah IDF Drill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to fix its surrogacy law - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett, Biden must work together to prevent gov't collapse - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The apartheid label and libel

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Prime Minister Bennett: A new beginning for Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

An ‘apartheid’ conference at the Knesset? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by