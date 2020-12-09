The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
IDF's UAV Operator course trainees graduate amid pandemic

The course was completed by 25 trainees, including five women.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 20:19
UAV Operator Course graduation (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
The trainees of the 36th UAV Operators course have officially graduated on Wednesday.
The ceremony was held remotely at the Palmachim Air Force Base, led by Air Force Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Nurkim, Palmachim Commander Brig.-Gen. Yoav Amiram, and Chief Artillery Officer Brig.-Gen. Neri Horowitz, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The course was completed by 25 trainees, including five women. The trainees will be integrated into a system that is considered to be leading in its field in the world. Graduates of the course completed a six-month training period during which trainees learned about the aircraft and the basics of flying.
The trainees also undergo command training, serve as task commanders on an aircraft alone, and receive officer ranks.
Despite the outbreak of coronavirus, the course persisted with training, as the IDF considers the course to be a priority.
"In the midst of a global pandemic, the School for Operators of Remote Aircraft presents five female graduates and twenty male gradutes, who join our team of UAV operators," said Air Forced Commander Maj.-Gen. Amikam Nurkim.
"We serve in a challenging period. The standards expected of us has begun to rise, and we will continue to rise with it. We will continue to face challenges internally and externally, but we will be able to overcome them. Rise up and succeed."
Tags IDF UAVs aircraft
