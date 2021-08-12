The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

IL MAKIAGE acquires leading Israeli computer vision start-up Voyage81

The tech-driven beauty company is adding cutting edge computer vision technology to its existing deep learning capabilities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2021 17:31
IL MAKIAGE acquires leading Israeli computer vision start-up Voyage81. (photo credit: Courtesy)
IL MAKIAGE acquires leading Israeli computer vision start-up Voyage81.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
IL MAKIAGE, the fastest growing beauty company in the US, announced the $40 million acquisition of Voyage81, a deep-tech AI-based computational imaging startup.  IL MAKIAGE’s acquisition of Voyage81 will enable the company to use Voyage81’s patented Hyperspectral Imaging Systems to further enhance the company’s machine learning capabilities and aligns with IL MAKIAGE's commitment to continue innovating and revolutionizing the beauty and wellness industries at-large. It also sets the stage for the company’s planned new brand launches within the beauty and wellness domains. The acquisition is the company’s second technology acquisition in the last 24 months.
Voyage81 is the first and only company in the world to develop patented software that brings hyperspectral imaging capabilities to smartphones. Voyage81’s software extracts over 30 channels of hyperspectral information from RGB images taken with existing smartphone cameras. In addition to its vision software, Voyage81 is currently developing in tandem with some of the largest global smartphone manufacturers a hardware-based solution that builds on the company’s hyperspectral software to significantly enhance photos taken in low-light conditions. 
 
IL MAKIAGE CEO Oran Holtzman says, “For the past two years, we have been searching for computational imaging solutions that can work in beauty and wellness to further advance our existing AI capabilities. I have met dozens of computer vision startups but could not find a technology that can fit our industry and was strong enough to fulfill our goals. Bringing on Voyage81’s patented technology and exceptional team to our tech and data science departments is a HUGE win for our company's future, our users, and the industry at-large."
IL MAKIAGE acquires leading Israeli computer vision start-up Voyage81. (Courtesy)IL MAKIAGE acquires leading Israeli computer vision start-up Voyage81. (Courtesy)
 
The implications of Voyage81's technology for the beauty and wellness industries are endless. Voyage81’s software is capable of mapping and analyzing skin and hair features, detecting facial blood flows, and creating melanin and hemoglobin maps from a simple smartphone camera photo. The technology, combined with IL MAKIAGE’s current AI algorithms, will enable leveraging users' personal smartphone cameras to provide unparalleled online matching capabilities to users of IL MAKIAGE and its upcoming homegrown digital beauty and wellness brands.
 
Voyage81 was founded in 2019 by CEO Niv Price, former head of R&D at Unit 81, the most elite technological unit in the Israeli Defense Forces (the unit’s alumnus are known to have founded some of the most successful start-ups in Israel), Dr. Boaz Arad (CTO), a Ph.D. in Computer Vision and a key opinion leader in the hyperspectral space, Dr. Rafi Gidron, an accomplished and well-known Israeli hi-tech serial entrepreneur (including Chromatis Networks, sold to Lucent), and Omer Shwartz (Software Lead), a Ph.D. in Cyber Security.
 
Voyage81’s computer vision capabilities and team (half of whom hold PhDs) will be integrated within IL MAKIAGE's data science capabilities and its matching algorithms to serve the Company's tens of millions of users and customers. Voyage81 founders, Niv Price, Dr. Arad and Omer Shwartz, will take leadership roles in IL MAKIAGE. Price will serve as CTO, Dr. Arad will serve as Chief Vision Officer, while Shwartz will serve as VP of Information Security. All three will also continue to lead Voyage81 as CEO, CTO and Software Lead.
 
“When we met Oran, we were focused on our own rapid growth trajectory with no plans at all to sell," notes Price, Voyage81 co-founder and CEO, " In fact, we just finished round A funding and were already working with the largest smartphone manufacturers in the world. But after meeting Oran and learning about the company’s long-term vision, we realized that under the IL MAKIAGE platform, Voyage81 technology will serve and benefit hundreds of millions of consumers, fulfilling our founding goal.”
 
"The technological advancements for IL MAKIAGE are immense," Said Holtzman, "The software-only hyperspectral expansion, which requires only a traditional image from any smartphone camera, will be immediately integrated into the Company's consumer experience. The addition of these vision capabilities provides another dimension of information which will allow us to rapidly expand our capabilities in existing and future domains with lower amount of data needed for our machine learning models."
 
Voyage81 co-founder and CTO, Dr. Arad said “Combining Voyage81’s physics-based algorithms with IL MAKIAGE’s existing data science team and utilizing the company’s one billion+ data points and unprecedented daily incoming data flow, will further boost our AI vision capabilities. Thus, I strongly believe that together we can conquer the next frontier in the beauty and wellness industries – creating a technological advantage that will be next to impossible to match.”
 
Voyage81’s technology was developed based on the doctoral research of Dr. Arad who was examining by how much the estimation of hyperspectral information from RGB data would be inferior to professional hyperspectral camera results. When he saw that the results were almost comparable, he thought he had introduced some errors into the comparison process, but after deep investigation he realized he was on to an exciting discovery that has the potential to reverberate throughout the world.


Tags Israel technology start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East? -opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by