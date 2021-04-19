The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Illegal Bedouin settlements need Israel's support - World Likud

Bedouin communities suffer from extraordinary high rates of unemployment, poverty, criminal activity, violence against women, and Islamic radicalization.

By DAVID M. WEINBERG, HADASSAH BRENNER, SARAH BEN-NUN  
APRIL 19, 2021 04:15
A YOUNG WOMAN picks through the ruins of a demolished home in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev in 2017. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
A YOUNG WOMAN picks through the ruins of a demolished home in the Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in the Negev in 2017.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
Danny Danon, Israel’s former ambassador to the UN and current head of World Likud, addressed the illegal Bedouin settlements in the Negev when he toured the area on Sunday. 
"This is a large area that continuously suffers from a high crime rate, and we need to address the root of the problem in a way that will secure the personal safety and security of the residents," said Danon. 
In southern Israel, there are 210,000 Bedouins, making up one third of the Negev's population, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.  
Some 90 thousand Negev Bedouins live in non-regulated communities or shanty towns where little, if any, municipal services exist, including basic water and sewage infrastructure. There is no municipal planning or taxation.
Such Bedouin communities suffer from extraordinary high rates of unemployment, poverty, criminal activity, violence against women, and Islamic radicalization.
Some communities have even established themselves in hazardous areas, such as the 14-15 thousand Bedouins living near the Ramat Hovav Toxic Waste Disposal Facility (Foreign Affairs Ministry). 
 
Danon is not the first to address the situation. Under the 2013 "Begin Plan," Israel allocated over NIS 8 billion in the coming 10 years to upgrade Bedouin communities in the Negev.
The plan provided funding for proper zoning, electricity and water infrastructure, and access to modern healthcare, education, and social services to Bedouin communities. It offered full compensation to the 30 thousand Bedouins needing to relocate due to health hazards or areas that could not be properly developed, while ensuring the remaining 60,00 received legal land plots in their establishments to build proper homes. 
“We can’t lay thousands of kilometers of water pipes to reach every group of shacks in the middle of the desert,” said New Hope MK Bennie Begin, who proposed the plan to the government in January 2013.
“If we want to improve the situation of the Bedouin, we must create reasonably-sized communities, big enough to have a school and with residents in reasonable distance so that even the youngest children can attend,” Begin further explained.
The plan received some support, but was also critiqued by many for uprooting Bedouins from their nomadic lifestyle and makeshift desert communities. It seemed to have reached a standstill. 
This week however, Danon toured through several of the Bedouin villages and speaking with local leaders, gained a deeper understanding of the challenges the Bedouin community faces, including their desire to improve living conditions, be under Israeli sovereignty, and lower the crime rate. 
"If Israel can exercise sovereignty over Tel Aviv or Ashdod, there's no reason to withhold it from the Negev," Danon said in support of advancing Israeli sovereignty over the region.
One of the Bedouin leaders, Abed Tarabin, relocated the Tarabin clan in 2013 from an illegal encampment near Omer to a properly- planned Bedouin town, Kfar Tarabin, with the government's support. 
“The government plan isn’t 100% perfect, but it is a great improvement over the current situation of Bedouin in the Negev. We can build proper homes on recognized land, demand employment and health and education services, and make other demands of the government, like any other citizen. In our new town, we have asked for and received agricultural and industrial help," Tarabin said at the time.
He updated Danon that while the community has since relocated to a proper town, there is still much improvement to be seen in reducing the crime rates and improving quality of life.
"I see you as a loyal representative who has come here and is really interested in helping solve the problem. We want to be part of the country in every sense," Tarabin told Danon.


Tags Negev danny danon south Bennie Begin bedouin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The education system's return reflects Israel's corona success story

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu is beating war drums for personal gain - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Positive nuclear exposure and fallout

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's Holocaust Remembrance Day speech a wretched insult - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

The Israel Prize is a privilege, not a right - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Fauci: Israeli COVID-19 study misleading on vaccine effectiveness

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci attends the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2020
5

St. Vincent Volcano: Only those vaccinated for COVID-19 can evacuate - PM

People walk on the side of a road as smoke and ash billow in the background from La Soufriere volcano after it erupted on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent April 9, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by