In 24 hours: 1 woman dead, 1 injured, partners arrested in both cases

One woman was hospitalized early Wednesday and one woman was pronounced dead Tuesday night. In both cases, the women's partners have been arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incidents that led to the injury and the death. A woman was brought to Soroka-University Medical Center after suffering from burn injuries, according to Israel Police. After an initial investigation, the woman's husband, a 29-year-old resident of Tel Sheva was arrested. The investigation is ongoing. The burns cover 10% of the woman's body, and she was treated in a trauma facility Wednesday morning. In Tel Aviv, an 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead after being brought to Ichilov Hospital in critical condition, according to Israel police. The woman's 23-year-old partner was arrested and an investigation is ongoing. Police suspect that the woman and her partner took drugs together and that she died due to an overdose or poisoning, according to Haaretz.
