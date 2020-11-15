The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
In Biden slight, Netanyahu publishes controversial Givat Hamatos tender

The Israeli right is looking to Netanyahu to solidify Israel's hold on areas over pre-67 lines in the last months of Trump's presidency.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
NOVEMBER 15, 2020 11:15
Plans are under way to build new homes in Givat Hamatos, a diplomatically sensitive area of southeast Jerusalem over the Green Line (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Plans are under way to build new homes in Givat Hamatos, a diplomatically sensitive area of southeast Jerusalem over the Green Line
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Israel’s Lands Authority published a tender for 1,257 new homes for the controversial east Jerusalem neighborhood of Givat Hamatos on Sunday, in what is likely to be the major challenge for US President-elect Joe Biden on Israeli activity over the pre-1967 lines.
The move comes in advance of the Israel government’s expected ratification of its normalization deal with Bahrain and just over a week since US President-elect Joe Biden received enough votes to clarify that he would be replacing US President Donald Trump on January 20th.
The Israeli Right and the settler leadership is looking to Netanyahu to take steps to solidify Israel’s hold on areas over the pre-1967 lines in the remaining two months of the Trump presidency.
Netanyahu had initially promised to build the Givat Hamatos neighborhood, which is important for cementing Israel’s sovereignty over east Jerusalem. The projects creates a line with the nearby east Jerusalem Jewish neighborhoods of Gilo and Har Homa.
It is, therefore, one of the red lines for the international community and the Palestinians. They hold that the project helps sever east Jerusalem Palestinians from the nearby city of Bethlehem, thereby making contiguity between the two areas in any future Palestinian state impossible.
Publication of the tender occurred before Netanyahu has called Biden to congratulate him on his electoral victory and is likely to present the first real challenge to their relationship.
The Left-wing group Peace Now said, “This is a lethal blow to the prospects for peace and the possibility of a two-state solution. This Netanyahu-Gantz government was established to fight the coronavirus but instead it is taking advantage of the final weeks of the Trump administration in order to set facts on the ground that will be exceedingly hard to undo in order to achieve peace.
“This tender can still be stopped. We hope that those in this government who still have some sense of responsibility for our future will do what they can to cancel the tender before bids are submitted.”
Publication of the tender is not the final stage before project execution. The Lands Authority itself noted, on its website, that the details of the project were subject to change and the tender itself could be cancelled.
"Netanyahu and Biden are expected to clash on issues with regard to Jewish building in east Jerusalem and West Bank settlements,” Peace Now said.
Netanyahu had initially promised to allow building to begin on the project during his last Prime Ministerial campaign, in February 2020. In the aftermath of the pledge, the Lands Authority issued the permit but never published it, a move that effectively kept the project frozen.
Pledges for subsequent publications dates were never adhered to. With its publication of this tender, whose date for submission ends on January, just two days prior to the Biden inauguration, the number of units was increased from 1,077 to 1,257.
Aviv Tatarsky of the Left-wing NGO, Ir Amim told The Jerusalem Post last week that he feared movement would occur on the project because the Antiquities Authority had been in the area surveying the site, a move that occurs prior to construction.
He also said that separately, building permits have been issued for 115 housing units in the Jerusalem Jewish neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo.
Ramat Shlomo is particularly sensitive historically for Netanyahu and Biden. In 2010 plans were deposited for 1,600 new homes in Ramat Shlomo during a visit by Biden, who was then the US vice president.
The Trump administration did not recognize Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem, but it took many moves to recognize Israel rights to the city, including areas over the pre-1967 lines, which Israel formally annexed in 1980.
Trump’s peace plan held that the majority of east Jerusalem should remain under Israeli sovereignty in any final resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He also was the first US President to recognize that Jerusalem was Israel’s capital and to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
As a senator Biden supported the 1995 Congressional US Embassy act that recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and mandated relocation of the Embassy. On the campaign trail, he said he had no plans to move it back.
But unlike Trump, he holds that most of east Jerusalem, including Givat Hamatos should be part of a future Palestinian state and is expected to oppose significant Jewish building in east Jerusalem.
According to Peace Now data, tenders for Jewish construction in east Jerusalem were low under the Trump administration until this year. Tenders were issued for 130 units in 2017, 603 in 2018, 805 in 2019 and 1,754 in 2020. The 2020 data includes the Givat Hamatos project.
The numbers were higher under the Obama administration, when looking at years 2012-2014. Some 2,554 tenders were issued in 2012, 2,015 tenders in 2013 and 2,240 in 2014.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu East Jerusalem Peace Now Joe Biden israel announces new settlements israel new settlements israel red line israel settlement israel settlement construction
