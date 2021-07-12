The IDF Spokesperson Unit announced that the IDF's and Foreign Affairs Ministry's "Yad Achim" rescue team has completed its work in Miami condo collapse and returned to Israel on Monday morning

The team included experts in engineering and search and rescue who worked around the clock in cooperation with the local rescue forces, in the attempt to assist in the location of the missing victims.

The Israeli team is the biggest team to go and help after the building collapse and demonstrated advanced technological abilities, that were more precise for the rescue mission.

On Sunday night, when the team finished its work, there was an appreciation ceremony which included the mayor of Miami, the residents and the families of the missing victims.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Uri Gordin, commander of the Home Front Command said: "Team, you are deserving of all the appreciation for your work in assisting with the search and rescue. You brought much respect and honor to Israel. Well done on your hard work."