The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

In the desert, you can be a paramedic, fireman, solider and cop at once

A Jewish National Fund-USA project set up essential emergency assistance in the Arava desert.

By NATHALIE COHEN SHEFFER  
JULY 20, 2021 18:27
Arava emergency center (photo credit: Courtesy)
Arava emergency center
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Jewish National Fund-USA’s Richard and Nancy Simches Arava Emergency Response Center (ERC) is saving lives on Israel’s southern frontier and enabling a new generation of pioneers to flourish in the desert.

They say it takes the pure silence of the desert to finally hear your soul speak. Just south of the Dead Sea, in the valley that extends from the lowest point on earth to the tourist town of Eilat along Israel’s border with Jordan, the spectacular Arava desert is a go-to destination for tourists, adventurers, and new residents looking to experience the unspoiled tranquility and beauty of the region.

Home to around 8,000 residents, the Central Arava is known for its world-renowned landmarks, including the Timna Valley Park where biblical kings walked, the oasis-like Tzafit River, and Israel’s longest road, the main Arava highway 90.

Yet despite its secluded location, the Arava desert has its fair share of action. 
Until recently, if you had a health, welfare, or security emergency, living in the Central Arava meant being hours away from first responders. Now, thanks to Jewish National Fund-USA’s (JNF-USA) Richard and Nancy Simches Arava Emergency Response Center (ERC), a project aligned with the organization’s Blueprint Negev initiative to revitalize Southern Israel, travelers and residents in this remote region are able to get the essential emergency assistance they need. 
Chestnut Hill, MA philanthropist, Nancy Simches passionately supports the land and people of Israel. (Credit|: Nancy Simches)Chestnut Hill, MA philanthropist, Nancy Simches passionately supports the land and people of Israel. (Credit|: Nancy Simches)

“I believe in Israel and Israel needs our support”

The creation of the ERC would not have been possible without the generosity of Chestnut Hill (MA, USA) based philanthropist Nancy Simches. Her support for the ERC was fueled by her deep connection to the land and people of Israel. Simches also sees her philanthropic investments in Israel as a means to inspire and connect her children and grandchildren to their ancestral soil.

Simches says she has always been fond of visiting Israel. “I travelled to Israel and saw most of the country. But I have not been to the Central Arava,” says Simches. “I have, however, been supporting the region for years. We built kindergartens, a water reservoir, bomb shelters, and provided fire trucks and firefighting equipment. I truly hope my children and grandchildren will visit these sites one day.”

Simches recalls that it was JNF-USA National Campaign Director Sharon Joy who first introduced her to the organization’s Blueprint Negev initiative and the need for the ERC.
As part of Joy’s role supporting JNF-USA’s national campaign, the veteran fundraiser has helped leading philanthropists like Simches identify projects that are truly impactful for the land and people of Israel.

“I used to live in Boston and Nancy became a dear friend of mine,” says Joy. “When I shared the magic and significance of what this center would bring to the Central Arava region, she immediately wanted to help.”

Simches adds, “Sharon told me it would serve as the headquarters for MDA, the Israel police, a fire station, and basically a place to save lives in the Central Arava. And I knew it was something I wanted to help fund.”
JNF-USA’s Richard and Nancy Simches Arava Emergency Response Center is protecting lives and livelihoods. (Credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)JNF-USA’s Richard and Nancy Simches Arava Emergency Response Center is protecting lives and livelihoods. (Credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

The first center of its kind in the country

The ERC serves as a central command station for the Central Arava, housing police and fire personnel, the Arava Rescue Team, and Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency medical services, which all work alongside one another. The Israel Defense Force’s (IDF) Lotar counter-terrorism unit often patrols local events and its members volunteer with the center’s rescue team.

Recently, the IDF began building a security fence in the northern Arava to prevent infiltrators from entering the area. The facility brings together both professionals and volunteers and provides them with the tools, equipment, and knowledge they require to keep Israel’s community’s safe.

Nadav Eylon, CEO of Moshav Hatzeva, served as the security officer for the local council for four years, orchestrating the ERC’s activities. “This is the first center of its kind in the country,” he says. “There is no other facility in Israel that houses the police forces, MDA, fire station personnel, and council members under one roof.”

According to Eylon, the center addresses at least one event each week. “People think nothing happens in the Arava, but that’s not the case,” he says. “Because everything in the Arava is so vast and dispersed, you have to monitor every event in an orderly fashion. The uniqueness of the Arava is that in one operation you can serve as a paramedic, firefighter, soldier, and policeman. Each person wears two to four hats, understanding that if they don’t, then no one will. If you don’t serve in the reserves as part of the Lotar unit, there won’t be a Lotar unit; if you don’t volunteer to be a medic, there won’t be a medic.”

Saving lives and livelihoods

“We save lives on a daily basis,” says Uri Lev, Council member and commander of the Arava Rescue Team, who started out as a rescue unit volunteer 23 years ago. The married father of three has been calling the Arava his home since 1995. “We have 80 volunteers in the rescue unit, 40 MDA volunteers, and the firemen have a 24/7 shift that provides a solution mainly for road accidents and fires. There are also 24/7 police services, and in addition to the permanent police officers, we have 50 volunteers who go on night patrols in agricultural areas and on the highway. We call in helicopters, and sometimes military services when needed while the rescue unit provides a solution for travelers in the area.”

Lev continues, “The main thing we strive for is to have 24/7 medical services here because at night I have to wake up a volunteer and ask them whether they are available to drive someone, for example a woman in labor, to the hospital. This creates problems and delays in providing a proper medical response.”

Eylon has been living in the Arava region for the past six years with his wife and three children, having moved from Long Island, NY. “You go from zero to one hundred very quickly,” agrees Eylon. “You can be eating your dinner when you get an emergency phone call and within five minutes you find yourself on the border with a gun or at a neighboring moshav (small town) performing CPR on someone at a bus station.”

As Eylon notes, JNF-USA’s Richard and Nancy Simches Arava Emergency Response Center (ERC) has helped to create a greater sense of community in the arid region. “At the end of the day, we live here,” he says. “That’s the driving force for professionals working here and for the volunteers. Now that we have a center, we finally have a home…where we can orchestrate operations properly and provide the best care to those in need.” 
To support communities in Israel’s Negev and Galilee, visit jnf.org or contact Sharon Joy at sjoy@jnf.org


Tags arava deserts in israel emergency
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Arab parties' involvement in Negev is welcome change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by