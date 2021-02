In which cities did foreign residents buy apartments in 2018?

A market survey conducted by Franchi Real Estate among a sample of nonresidents who purchased apartments in Israel in 2018 states that the cities most desired by nonresidents to purchase an apartment for investment or residential purposes are: Tel Aviv, 41%, and then Jerusalem at 17%, and in third place, Netanya and Ra'anana at 5%

Marcello Incellini, CEO of Franchi Real Estate, notes: "In the last year there has been an increase in the phenomenon of nonresidents buying apartments in Israel for residential purposes (65%) compared with 35% who purchased an apartment for investment purposes. (About 5 years ago, only about 50% purchased apartments for residential purposes.)

Among the two highest deciles of foreign residents who purchased apartments in Israel in 2008, about 80% purchased