In which cities did foreign residents buy apartments in 2018?

Franchi Real Estate conducted a survey that found Tel Aviv at the top of the list.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2018 16:39
An aerial shot of Netanya during Israel's annual Independence Day airshow, April 19, 2018 (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
An aerial shot of Netanya during Israel's annual Independence Day airshow, April 19, 2018
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
A market survey conducted by Franchi Real Estate among a sample of nonresidents who purchased apartments in Israel in 2018 states that the cities most desired by nonresidents to purchase an apartment for investment or residential purposes are: Tel Aviv, 41%, and then Jerusalem at 17%, and in third place, Netanya and Ra'anana at 5%
Marcello Incellini, CEO of Franchi Real Estate, notes: "In the last year there has been an increase in the phenomenon of nonresidents buying apartments in Israel for residential purposes (65%) compared with 35% who purchased an apartment for investment purposes. (About 5 years ago, only about 50% purchased apartments for residential purposes.)
Among the two highest deciles of foreign residents who purchased apartments in Israel in 2008, about 80% purchased apartments in Tel Aviv, most of them penthouse apartments.

A market survey conducted by Franchi Real Estate among a sample of nonresidents who purchased apartments in Israel in 2018 states that the cities most desired by nonresidents to purchase an apartment for investment or residential are: Tel Aviv, 41%, Jerusalem 17%, Netanya 5%, Ra’anana 5%, and then the Dan Region (Petah Tikva, Givatayim) 4%, Ashdod 4%, Herzliya 4% and Bat Yam 3%. All the others are dispersed throughout the country.

41% Tel Aviv
17% Jerusalem
5% Netanya
5% Ra’anana
4% Dan Region (Petah Tikva, Givatayim)
4%Ashdod
4% Herzliya
3% in Bat Yam
17% the rest of the country


