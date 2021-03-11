Indictment filed against Yarin Sherf for sexual relations with minor

Sherf met the 13-year-old minor while sitting with a group on the porch. He indicated that he was interested in her and kept hinting that he wanted to come with her upstairs.

The girl told Sherf that she was tired and didn't want to go to her room with him today. She told him to leave her alone. After seeing that he was 21 on Tik Tok, the girl told him, "Dude, leave me alone. You're too old." Sherf continued to hit up on her despite her disinterest and asked her to go up to her room. At one point he threatened to do an "Eilat Part 2" to her. He additionally offered her alcohol and marijuana.

The said offences were allegedly committed by Sherf in a hotel designated for young corona patients who do not have family support.