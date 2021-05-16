Internal riots more concerning than rockets, says Ashdod hospital’s head

Riots that are pitting Jews and Arabs against each other in Israeli cities are even more concerning than rockets from Gaza, Dr. Erez Barenboim, general director of the Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital, has said. Some Arab workers at the hospitals had to be escorted out of their villages by the police and were offered housing in the city until the situation calms down, he added.

“I am more concerned about the riots in the mixed towns than from the missiles coming from Gaza,” Barenboim told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. “Internal stability is crucial for the development and the security of Israel.”

“As a country, as a people, we can defend ourselves from rockets, but we need to be united,” he added.

Located some 25 kilometers from the Gaza border, for the past week Ashdod has been the target of multiple rocket barrages. As of Sunday morning, some 36 people had been treated at Assuta as a result of rocket attacks, all in mild conditions.

Inaugurated in 2017, Assuta is mostly built as a secured structure. This characteristic has allowed the doctors to mostly carry on their work as usual through the recurring alarms.

“Our main challenge has been the staff: many of them live here in Ashdod, or even closer to Gaza, they are worried about their families and their children, some have been scared to come to work using public transportation,” Barenboim pointed out. “We have found a solution to minimize their exposure by sending them special buses to pick them up.”

The ethnic tensions have also affected the work of the hospital.

“We are a microcosm with Jews, Arabs, Christians, and Muslims working together. Last week we had a Muslim holiday and most shifts were covered by Jewish workers and this week we have a Jewish holiday and Arab workers are doing the same thing,” the doctor said.

“Some of our Arab workers who live in villages in the north that have witnessed riots were afraid to come to work,” he pointed out. “We organized buses to take them out of their villages escorted by the police and found them housing in Ashdod until the situation remains problematic.”

The internal conflicts are especially worrisome after a year that in spite of all the challenges brought forth by the coronavirus, had seen the country fight the pandemic all united.

“We had a very good year, we all fought COVID-19 united and there was no real difference between Jews, Muslims, Christians and Druzes. Everybody was together in this matter,” Barenboim highlighted. “We even sent vaccines to Gaza and to the West Bank. I hope people remember that we have the same needs, if we want to have a future for our kids.”

The pandemic however has also put unprecedented pressure on the medical staff all over the country.

“I think some people are experiencing some burnout. Many were looking forward to going on vacation, spending time with their family and so on. Instead, we are getting this,” Barenboim said.

The situation is also affecting the patients.

“We are seeing less patients than usual, only those who really need to be here come, including many pregnant women who come here to be in a secured structure as they are in labor,” the doctor explained.

Despite the difficulties, the hospital and its personnel are facing the emergency with resilience and strength and are ready for any scenario, he assured.

“We are hoping for the best but are prepared for the worst,” he said.

“I am proud to be in my position in these days. In a way, I feel I am fulfilling my duty, similar to when I was an officer in the military,” he added.

Barenboim studied medicine as part of the IDF academic reserves program and held several command positions in Health and in Operations of the Air Force and the Medical Corps, before being discharged in 2015.

“I do expect that at the end of this round, Hamas will think again before they start shooting one more time,” Barenboim said. “We need to put an end to this pressure on the south. We need to find a solution, some kind of peace solution but we cannot accept the fact that they keep on firing rockets at our houses.”