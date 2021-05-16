The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Internal riots more concerning than rockets, says Ashdod hospital’s head

The ethnic tensions have also affected the work of the hospital.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 16, 2021 19:11
Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital General Director - Dr. Erez Barenboim. (photo credit: SAMSON ASSUTA ASHDOD HOSPITAL SPOKESPERSON)
Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital General Director - Dr. Erez Barenboim.
(photo credit: SAMSON ASSUTA ASHDOD HOSPITAL SPOKESPERSON)
Riots that are pitting Jews and Arabs against each other in Israeli cities are even more concerning than rockets from Gaza, Dr. Erez Barenboim, general director of the Samson Assuta Ashdod Hospital, has said. Some Arab workers at the hospitals had to be escorted out of their villages by the police and were offered housing in the city until the situation calms down, he added.
“I am more concerned about the riots in the mixed towns than from the missiles coming from Gaza,” Barenboim told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. “Internal stability is crucial for the development and the security of Israel.”
“As a country, as a people, we can defend ourselves from rockets, but we need to be united,” he added.
Located some 25 kilometers from the Gaza border, for the past week Ashdod has been the target of multiple rocket barrages. As of Sunday morning, some 36 people had been treated at Assuta as a result of rocket attacks, all in mild conditions.
Inaugurated in 2017, Assuta is mostly built as a secured structure. This characteristic has allowed the doctors to mostly carry on their work as usual through the recurring alarms.
“Our main challenge has been the staff: many of them live here in Ashdod, or even closer to Gaza, they are worried about their families and their children, some have been scared to come to work using public transportation,” Barenboim pointed out. “We have found a solution to minimize their exposure by sending them special buses to pick them up.”
The ethnic tensions have also affected the work of the hospital.
“We are a microcosm with Jews, Arabs, Christians, and Muslims working together. Last week we had a Muslim holiday and most shifts were covered by Jewish workers and this week we have a Jewish holiday and Arab workers are doing the same thing,” the doctor said.
“Some of our Arab workers who live in villages in the north that have witnessed riots were afraid to come to work,” he pointed out. “We organized buses to take them out of their villages escorted by the police and found them housing in Ashdod until the situation remains problematic.”
The internal conflicts are especially worrisome after a year that in spite of all the challenges brought forth by the coronavirus, had seen the country fight the pandemic all united.
“We had a very good year, we all fought COVID-19 united and there was no real difference between Jews, Muslims, Christians and Druzes. Everybody was together in this matter,” Barenboim highlighted. “We even sent vaccines to Gaza and to the West Bank. I hope people remember that we have the same needs, if we want to have a future for our kids.”
The pandemic however has also put unprecedented pressure on the medical staff all over the country.
“I think some people are experiencing some burnout. Many were looking forward to going on vacation, spending time with their family and so on. Instead, we are getting this,” Barenboim said.
The situation is also affecting the patients.
“We are seeing less patients than usual, only those who really need to be here come, including many pregnant women who come here to be in a secured structure as they are in labor,” the doctor explained.
Despite the difficulties, the hospital and its personnel are facing the emergency with resilience and strength and are ready for any scenario, he assured.
“We are hoping for the best but are prepared for the worst,” he said.
“I am proud to be in my position in these days. In a way, I feel I am fulfilling my duty, similar to when I was an officer in the military,” he added.
Barenboim studied medicine as part of the IDF academic reserves program and held several command positions in Health and in Operations of the Air Force and the Medical Corps, before being discharged in 2015.
“I do expect that at the end of this round, Hamas will think again before they start shooting one more time,” Barenboim said. “We need to put an end to this pressure on the south. We need to find a solution, some kind of peace solution but we cannot accept the fact that they keep on firing rockets at our houses.”


Tags Ashdod hospital rockets fired into israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by