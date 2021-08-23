The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) launched a philanthropic campaign set on assisting Jews and Israelis.

The IFCJ is a "nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and life-saving aid," their website stated.

The organization has distributed more than $10 million to assist over 90,000 families as well as elderly, lone soldiers, and orphan children. They accomplished this by mobilizing thousands of donors that are supporters of Israel.

"The Fellowship has significantly increased our budget to supply food and other basic needs to families, elderly, and children. We are grateful to the hundreds of thousands of Fellowship donors who, despite the global crisis, are mobilizing to help the people of Israel and Jews in distress around the world," said Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of The Fellowship.

The Fellowship is said to advance their philanthropic efforts up to the start of the new school year as well as Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

"We want them to be able to celebrate the holidays with dignity," Eckstein added.

The campaign includes over 30,000 vouchers for food purchasing, 15,000 vouchers for the purchase of school supplies, $900,000 grants to aid organizations, $75,000 for holiday gifts for the elderly, and over 8,000 food packages to be distributed to families supported by the Nutritional Security Program and Yad B’Yad Lod.