Investor cashing in on Israeli startups while calling Israel ‘apartheid’

Neil Rimer has been a Human Rights Watch board member since 2009, and became co-chair of the organization's international board of directors in 2020. At the time, he expressed a particular interest in the dangers of governments utilizing technological tools to abuse human rights.

Last week, Human Rights Watch accused Israel of apartheid for the first time in its history, and called on the UN to apply an arms embargo against Israel.

Rimer is also the founder of and a partner in Index Ventures, a venture capital firm based in Geneva.

His profile on the Human Rights Watch website features 11 companies he has worked with or invested in, none of which are Israeli.

However, Index Ventures' website lists several Israeli companies that it supports, including MyHeritage , Outbrain, Lacoon and Adallom.

The Start-Up Nation Central database says Index Ventures invested in Israel as recently as March 2021. It was the leader of six investors in a $130 million round of funding for the company Wiz, and one of nine investors in Capitolis in a $90m. round of funding that month. In August 2020, Index Ventures was one of nine investors in a $200m. round of funding for Gong.io.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Index Ventures' portfolio in the Start-Up Nation Central database features 21 companies.

A 2016 article on the Index Ventures website lists Israel as one of three locations in which the company invests in "disruptive startups led by the best and most ambitious founders." The site also features an article from 2014 enthusiastically boosting Israel's startup scene as a "world leader" with "astonishing success."

In 2007, Ha'aretz reported on a 350 million Euro round of funding for Index Ventures, 15-20% of which was meant to be invested in Israeli startups.

Index Ventures's press department did not respond to a request for comment on Rimer leading their fund, which makes money from Israeli startups, while chairing an organization that says Israel is an apartheid state.