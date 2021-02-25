MyHeritage CEO: Our acquisition rewards our workers and helps us grow

MyHeritage, the Tel Aviv-based genealogy testing company, said it was acquired by US investment firm Francisco Partners. The value of the deal was not disclosed, but market sources indicate that the price was about $600 million.In a telephone interview, MyHeritage CEO Gilad Japhet said that the company's 600 employees were enjoying "disproportionately large" benefits from the sale. Francisco Partners will maintain the company's offices and plants in Israel and abroad, with an eye on growth, he said. "My investors never pushed me to go for an exit, but I wanted to be able to give something back to my employees," Japhet said. "We are one of the oldest Israeli startups that hadn't done an exit until now, and we are still very innovative."'I didn't want the type of exit where I would take the money and retire. Among the conditions I had for selling were that I would continue to run the company, and that we would continue growing, reward our employees and shareholders, and aim for another exit further down the road. MyHeritage is my life's work, and I didn't want to take it public with a SPAC like everyone else is doing now, or sell it to a competitor that might take it apart.""When I spoke with Francisco Partners, I saw that there was a good alignment between our goals for the future of the company. Francisco recently came in number one on a ranking of performance by private equity firms, and they have a lot of experience doing what we plan to do. The transaction wasn't easy - it took more than a year, and some of our most bullish shareholders thought it was too early to sell - but in the end, we were able to get everyone aligned."MyHeritage's platform allows users can submit DNA samples to the company using DNA testing kits, which are then analyzed and used to map out a genetic family history. It is currently used by 62 million users worldwide, who have collectively created more than 58 million family trees, the company said. It is the largest service of its kind in Europe, and of the most popular in the United States - although it isn't available in israel due to local regulations, Japhet noted.The MyHeritage site is available in 42 languages, and has one of the largest databases of DNA records in the world, with some 4.8 million customers, the company said. The platform's features also include tools for colorizing and enhancing historical photos using artificial intelligence.
"When I founded the company from my home eighteen years ago, I had a clear vision that drove me, and continues to drive me today – to make family history discovery easier using technology and to unlock the fun in genealogy: the human pursuit that bonds people," Japhet said in a company statement. "With the help of an excellent and dedicated team, years of hard work, and with constant technological innovation, we created new and exciting ways for people to learn about their origins."The company has also gained recognition in the past year in Israel, as it used its facilities to set up a COVID-19 testing lab to help with the nation's battle against coronavirus. That unit, which has 150 employees, contributes only a small portion of the company's revenues, and was not included in the acquisition, Japhet said. Since its inception in 2003, MyHeritage has raised $49 million in 5 rounds of financing, the last of which took place in 2012, after which the company turned profitable. The company has acquired 11 other companies since it was founded.Most of the company's developers are based in Israel, along with a strong team based in Ukraine and some located in the US from some of the businesses it has acquired, Japhet said.The company's investors have included private investors Yuval Rakavy and Aviv Raiz, who invested in the company in 2005 and have continued to support it ever since, as well as Accel, Index Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Some of the company's current investors will be re-investing into the company alongside Utah-based Francisco Partners, including HP Beteiligungs GmbH, Yuval Rakavy, Japhet himself, and independent investor Gigi Levy.