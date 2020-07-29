The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Is Netanyahu back at the coronavirus helm? - analysis

“I request from all Likud MKs to show responsibility, be diligent about maintaining factional discipline, and to cease with the internal, unnecessary attacks within the party,” Netanyahu tweeted.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 29, 2020 20:51
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the weekly cabinet meeting on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Just when all seemed lost, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once again seized control of the COVID-19 crisis management in a surprise 10-day turn around that silenced much of the dissent and restored his place as the captain.
On Tuesday night, coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu delivered his first speech in his new role. Just before he spoke, Netanyahu explained to his cabinet and the public how Gamzu’s strategic plan should be received: “I expect all government ministers to back up this plan. I expect all citizens, without exception, to cooperate with it.”
Communication is at the center of Gamzu’s new role as coronavirus commissioner. He is meant to rebuild lost trust. His positive public relations skills were apparent from the minute he opened his mouth and told the public it is time for a new contract:
“We have seen a decline in confidence in recent days, and as such, the virus spread,” Gamzu said. “The new contract: the government does everything locally, quickly, confidently; the citizens obey and cooperate.” But he assured them, “I am responsible.”
However, exactly what Gamzu has the authority to do in his position remains unclear.
Several others were tapped for the job and refused to take it, because they did not want to have responsibility for managing the crisis without the authority necessary to achieve success. When Gamzu at the last minute agreed to accept the role, he did not negotiate on this front. He said he took the job out of a sense of responsibility to the people and the State of Israel.
The medical community has embraced Gamzu. Even Hadassah Medical Center head Zeev Rotstein, who during the first wave was accused by Health Ministry deputy director-general Prof. Itamar Grotto of actions that, “bordered on treason against the state,” has joined Gamzu’s professional cabinet - along with the head of almost every major Israeli hospital.
Although Rotstein told The Jerusalem Post earlier this week that “I’m not part of the cheerleading squad,” he sung Gamzu’s praises on Israel radio Wednesday morning.
Gamzu formed a team of emergency department and intensive care unit professionals, as well. They are meant to tell him if and when the health system is crossing a red line and could reach a point of turning the country’s sickest patients away.
He is getting buy-in, a key to successful leadership.
Gamzu managed to move testing and contact tracing to the IDF.
On Tuesday night, former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett celebrated the move, on the one hand, but said it was also “difficult” to witness.
“So much damage was done to the citizens of Israel for petty and irrelevant reasons,” he said. Almost four months ago, Bennett had pushed to appoint a coronavirus commissioner, to move testing and tracing to the IDF, to operate restrictions based on “red,” “orange” and “green” zones and more.
“The Israeli government could have prevented the terrible economic disaster that has struck the citizens of Israel, and has caused so much suffering, unemployment, bankruptcy, and heartache to so many people,” Bennett lamented.
He accused the prime minister of playing politics with Israeli lives.
Now, Gamzu is promising not to make populist decisions, but to base restrictions and policies on logic and data.
However, it was not unnoticed that while Gamzu was addressing the public, Likud faction and coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar was informing Knesset Coronavirus Committee chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton that she would be fired from her role. The reason: She used data and logic in overturning several government decisions on coronavirus policy over the last two weeks.
When the Health Ministry failed to provide enough data about the number of coronavirus infections that took place at pools and gyms or in restaurants, she and her committee determined the benefit of closing them did not warrant the economic damage such a move would cause - overturning government decisions made days before.
In response to the backlash, Shasha-Biton said that removing her from her role was meant to stop serious debate around coronavirus policies.
Zohar simultaneously sanctioned several other Likud MKs for failing to vote in accordance with coalition discipline, a move that was backed by Netanyahu, who said that the Likud party “cannot govern without discipline.
“I request from all Likud MKs to show responsibility, be diligent about maintaining factional discipline, and to cease with the internal, unnecessary attacks within the party,” Netanyahu tweeted.
Shasha-Biton and the Coronavirus Committee had already effectively been put in their place last week, when the Knesset passed the “Big Coronavirus Law” that gives the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee oversight power of coronavirus legislation and renders the Coronavirus Committee essentially obsolete.
Although the Big Coronavirus Law is not the “end to democracy” or “an authoritarian bill,” as some have described, according to Amir Fuchs, head of the Defending Democratic Values project at the Israel Democracy Institute, “the fact that we have this new coronavirus law is problematic.”
Fuchs explained that it was IDI’s belief that all coronavirus decisions made by the government should be authorized before going into effect. He said that the Knesset should be the body that decides on the rules and that the government should enforce them - not the other way around.
“It is not normal for a government to decide on rules or establish what constitutes a criminal offense,” Fuchs told The Post. “This is not only problematic from a democratic point of view, but from a practical point of view.”
If the government decides on new restrictions and then 10 days later the Knesset changes them, people cannot cope with this kind of instability, Fuchs said.
The Knesset is aware of this challenge and therefore in many cases could become a rubber stamp for the government in order to maintain stability.
Moreover, also this week, the cabinet approved a decision by Netanyahu to consolidate the coronavirus cabinet to 10 ministers, leaving out key players in the battle against the virus. For example, Education Minister Yoav Gallant is now not part of the decision-making apparatus.
“This is outrageous,” Fuchs said. “Education is one of the two or three biggest issues we are dealing with in the coronavirus crisis. He should be there.”
Simultaneously, the prime minister shunned former Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman, who was purportedly at least partially responsible for Israel’s success in conquering corona in the spring.
In a message of gender inequity, Netanyahu placed no women among the group, even though countries around the world that have been most effective in conquering coronavirus are run by women.
While the government scaled down in the name of efficiency, who Netanyahu chose to sit on the cabinet appears to be politically and not practically driven.
“We should be concerned,” Fuchs said. “The management of his situation was bad - terrible.”
While control can be as bad as chaos, now that Netanyahu is back at the helm of the crisis again, with Gamzu as his new sidekick, the question to be answered is will they manage to steer the COVID-19 ship back to safer waters?


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by