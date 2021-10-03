The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Is the coronavirus Delta wave in Israel really abating?

The data are encouraging, the upcoming days will be crucial, experts say. With one question above all, what will happen in schools.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 19:33
A smartphone with displayed "Immunity passport COVID-19" is placed on a passport in this illustration taken April 27, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A smartphone with displayed "Immunity passport COVID-19" is placed on a passport in this illustration taken April 27, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS)
After the long period of the Jewish holidays, Sunday marked the beginning of the first full working week in over a month. Israeli children were back in their classrooms and adults to their normal schedule, without repeated days off in the middle of the week.
The new beginning also marked a moment of truth in terms of how the country is doing and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The past few days have borne increasingly encouraging data, prompting health officials to express some optimism just days after they had sounded the alarm about a new increase in serious patients and the overload on Israeli hospitals.
However, the upcoming week or two will be crucial to understand where the country is really going, by looking at how data changes as the number of daily tests performed becomes more consistent, and even more so how the full reopening of schools is going to affect the trends, as several experts said.
“Several elements are very encouraging,” said Prof. Cyrille Cohen head of the immunotherapy laboratory at Bar-Ilan University.
“The positivity rate has been steadily decreasing for a few weeks, it stood at 6-7% and now is down to around 2.7%,” he added, referring to the percentage of coronavirus tests returning a positive result, which, as he noted “is less influenced by the number of tests, contrary to what happens with the daily cases themselves.”
On weekdays in the second half of August and the very beginning of September, the number of tests performed every day was consistently around 150,000. After the holiday period began, it fluctuated between 55,000 and 185,000 with as many as over 10,000 cases and as little as 2,400 infected people identified.
On Saturday then only 1,709 new cases were identified according to the Sunday report by the Health Ministry, marking the lowest number since the end of July.
Young Israeli students arrive for their first day of school after the holidays, at Gabrieli school, in Tel Aviv. September 30, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) Young Israeli students arrive for their first day of school after the holidays, at Gabrieli school, in Tel Aviv. September 30, 2021. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
“The figure of patients in serious conditions – which is even more objective – is also declining,” Cohen remarked. “We were at over 700 and now we are at 580. The daily number of people developing serious symptoms is going down as well.”
“The situation is complex but we can see that the trend is undoubtedly improving,” said Prof. Nadav Davidovitch, director of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev’s School of Public Health, an epidemiologist and a member of the expert committee advising the ministry on the crisis.
Davidovitch also highlighted that the R, or reproduction rate, has been dropping – currently standing at 0.74.
The rate measures how many people each virus carrier infects on average and it mirrors the situation of around ten days earlier. Davidovitch explained that several other elements besides the number of daily cases is taken into account to calculate it, therefore it can be considered a reliable sign that morbidity is declining.
“At the Sheba Medical Center we are definitely seeing a reduction in hospitalizations and in severe patients,” said Prof. Eyal Leshem, the director of the Center for Travel Medicine and Tropical Diseases at the hospital. “I would also add that nearly all people hospitalized are not vaccinated.”
The three experts said that no doubt remains about the efficacy of the third shot in curbing morbidity and serious infections.
“We now can say for sure that the booster represents a very important factor,” said Davidovitch. “The main challenge is to convince people, especially young people and members of the Arab community, to get vaccinated. We now see clearly that the vaccine covers the Delta variant as well as it did with previous variants and that the main problem has been the waning of immunity after a certain period of time.”
Davidovitch, Cohen and Leshem said that the upcoming days will still be critical, especially in terms of monitoring how the full reopening of the education system will impact the situation and whether it will lead to an increase in daily cases.
“It is possible,” Leshem remarked.
“If we look at current data, we can see that in the past month about a third of the infections have occurred among children ages 0-9, and around 53-55% of the cases were registered among people 0-19,” Cohen said. “I’m not overly concerned because these populations usually are not at risk but on the other hand, a high number of cases could create a rise in pediatric patients. It is a possibility.”
“I think we need two more weeks to assess what the impact of schools will be,” Cohen noted.
“I believe cases will increase but not in a dramatic way,” said Davidovitch, noting that the lower level of morbidity compared to the beginning of the school year on September 1 will probably help limit infections.
“In the coming weeks, I also hope that vaccination for children ages 5-11 will be authorized,” he said.
Leshem also said that inoculation for this cohort will be a very important tool against the virus.
Asked about whether it is possible to say that Israel is really leaving the fourth wave behind, he responded that “looking at the data objectively we do see a decline, it is not about an interpretation.”
“I think that there is cause for optimism but I want to be cautious,” Cohen remarked. “It is true that the holidays cause many gatherings among families or in synagogues, but on the other hand this period represents a sort of voluntary lockdown when children often don’t go to school and parents don’t go to work. The real test is coming now.”
If the positive trends were confirmed, would it mean that the government strategy paid off and Israel managed to leave the new wave behind without any major restrictions?
“It is a little complicated,” Cohen said. “On the one hand, I don’t believe in lockdowns as a solution, on the other, I think we should ask ourselves whether we could have done better. Let us not forget that around 1,300 people lost their lives to the virus between August and September. Maybe with just minimal further measures, such as a limit on the largest gatherings, or better enforcement, we could have had a better outcome without a major impact on the economy.”


Tags school delta Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The government must take action against Jewish extremist violence - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett fails to step out from Netanyahu, Lapid's shadows

 By HERB KEINON

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Will Bennett, Biden forge a strong working relationship? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ahmed Charai

How can we help protect Afghan women from the Taliban? - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Most Read
1

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
2

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israel steps up counter-terrorism operations in West Bank

Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border, east of Gaza City, on August 21, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by