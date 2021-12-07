The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
ISEF co-founder receives award at Maariv Business Summit

Nina Weiner, the co-founder of the International Scholarship Foundation, won a special award for the organization’s promotion of higher education in Israel by Maariv's editor-in-chief.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2021 15:50

Updated: DECEMBER 7, 2021 15:54
Nina Weiner speaking at the Ma'ariv Annual Business Summit on December 7, 2021 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Nina Weiner speaking at the Ma'ariv Annual Business Summit on December 7, 2021
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
At Tuesday’s Maariv Annual Business Summit, Nina Weiner, co-founder of ISEF, the International Scholarship Foundation, was presented with a special award for the organization’s promotion of higher education in Israel by Golan bar Yosef, editor-in-chief of Maariv.
ISEF, which is marking its 45th anniversary, was established in 1977 by the late Edmund J. Safra, Lily Safra and Nina Weiner and works to promote excellence, equal opportunities in education, and narrowing the gaps in Israeli society through increasing access to higher education and developing social and academic leadership.
After receiving her award, Weiner addressed those in attendance, and told of the organization’s accomplishments, and stated that thousands of recipients of ISEF scholarships are “the flagbearers of our educational revolution.” More than seventy professors and faculty members at Israeli universities, many distinguished physicians, heads of hospitals, and leading civil servants, have benefitted from the organization. ISEF alumni are found in key positions in Israel and are making Israeli society stronger and more diverse.
“I am grateful,” said Weiner, “that I merited this – to create a foundation and help discover their educational potential hidden in some many Israelis– to allow them to realize themselves and build something new for them and their family and for Israel.”
Nina Weiner, Honorary Chair of ISEF Foundation, with Gabriel Malka, CEO, Israel School of Tourism at the University of Haifa, who served as first CEO of ISEF Foundation, together with one of the scholarship recipients (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)Nina Weiner, Honorary Chair of ISEF Foundation, with Gabriel Malka, CEO, Israel School of Tourism at the University of Haifa, who served as first CEO of ISEF Foundation, together with one of the scholarship recipients (credit: UNIVERSITY OF HAIFA)
This article was written in cooperation with ISEF.


Tags education higher education Maariv Conference
