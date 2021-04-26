Israel advised to remove petrochemical plant in Haifa within ten years

Israel must remove the petrochemical plant in Haifa within ten years, according to a new target set by an executive committee established by the government.The recommendations of the committee, headed by Prof. Avi Simhon, Head of the National Economic Council in the Prime Minister's Office, would end Bazan Group's oil refinery operations in Haifa, long accused of releasing significant amounts of pollution to the environment around Haifa Bay.The plan would be subject to Israel's meeting the energy needs neccesary to compensate for the plan. Following the plants' closure, comprehensive planning will be needed to make the surrounding area environmentally-friendly.
This is a developing story.
This is a developing story.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}