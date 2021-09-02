Israel Aerospace Industries reopens F-16 wing production line

Israel Aerospace Industries ( IAI ) is resuming its production of wings for F-16 fighter jets for Lockheed Martin.

This production makes use of an assembly line first established in the 1980s, which will make the wings and ship them to the assembly line in Greenville, South Carolina.

The production line is reopening due to widespread demand worldwide for the F-16 wings.

“The many years of cooperation between IAI and Lockheed Martin demonstrate another important milestone," IAI president and CEO Boaz Levy said in a statement.

F-16 wings are seen being constructed at an IAI production line. (credit: IAI)

“Resuming the production of F-16 wings is a continuation of a decades-long cooperation of manufacturing aerostructures for Lockheed Martin customers. The F-16 assembly line once again joins IAI's assembly center of excellence for the production of fighter aircraft wings. The center also produces F-35 wings along with T-38 wings for the American defense establishment. IAI stands at the forefront of the civilian and military aviation industries in the world, and will continue being the first address for many global companies."