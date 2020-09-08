The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Israel Aerospace Industries unveils ‘multi-flyer’ fleet

Multi-flyers are meant to serve as eyes on the ground for civic authorities and to offer innovative ways to deliver objects and information.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
SEPTEMBER 8, 2020 14:59
Multi-Flyer Drones (photo credit: IAI)
Multi-Flyer Drones
(photo credit: IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled a multi-flyer this week – a fleet of innovative, remote-controlled, tiny helicopters.
They were shown as part of the ninth international panel dealing with Unmanned Systems, which included top experts in the field of aviation.  
Multi-flyers are meant to serve as eyes on the ground for civic authorities and to offer innovative ways to deliver objects and information.
For example, in case of an earthquake, the fleet can be used to send images to rescue teams; instruct survivors on where to walk to get medical help; and to deliver food and supplies to people who can’t move.
Each tiny helicopter can carry up to 4.4 pounds (2 kg.) of cargo.
The fleet can be easily controlled by several people using a single operation system, such as a smartphone. This will allow tasks to be assigned and carried out as events on the ground dictate.  
IAI worked with several leading Israeli companies to create the multi-flyers.
Simplex CEO Shay Levi said that he is happy that his firm was tapped to create the Flight-Ops control system used by the fleet. Eric Freedman, CEO of Alpha Unmanned, also expressed pride in being asked to join the project as "it demands a versatile platform for drones that can fly between 90-150 minutes."
The panel was held under the Israeli chapter of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) and the Association of Engineers, Architects and Graduates in Technological Sciences in Israel (AEAI).


