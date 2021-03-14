The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel and Jordan: The chutzpah of Prince Hussein's grievance - analysis

Princes! They may be among the most privileged people in the world, but they’re just like us!

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 14, 2021 18:03
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Al Abdullah speaks at the opening ceremony of the Global Forum on Youth Peace and Security at the King's Academy school in Madaba city (photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Al Abdullah speaks at the opening ceremony of the Global Forum on Youth Peace and Security at the King's Academy school in Madaba city
(photo credit: REUTERS/MUHAMMAD HAMED)
Last week was a big one for aggrieved princes.
There’s Prince Harry of England, who decried racism against his wife, Meghan Markle.
Then Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan had to cancel his plans to visit the Temple Mount, because he wanted to go against what Israel had previously agreed to, and bring his entire cohort of armed guards with him, in a flashy show of force that Israel would not allow.
But they both had their revenge. Harry and Meghan went on Oprah, and wouldn’t name the royal racist, so we can all play a fun guessing game.
And Jordan blocked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s flight to the United Arab Emirates.
Princes! They may be among the most privileged people in the world, but they’re just like us! They have relatives that make them uncomfortable and they can’t pray at the Temple Mount!
Correction: The second bit makes them like the Jews among us.
Perhaps the height of chutzpah in l’affaire Prince Hussein is that, thanks to Jordan, most of Israel is barred from worship at the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest site, every single day. Bonus chutzpah is that for 19 years, Jordan totally controlled the Temple Mount and banned Jews from getting anywhere close.
But the prince is sad he can’t bring all of his guards, guns blazing, to the very city from which Jordanian Legion snipers shot at Israeli civilians for kicks in the 50s and 60s.
The attitude as if Israel has to constantly show deference and warmth to Jordan, no matter what they do, is rampant, but it’s worth remembering that Jordan has agency and can defer to us sometimes, too. It’s not as if Israel is the only beneficiary of its peace agreement with Jordan; it’s good for Jordan, too.
It’s politically convenient for many to blame Netanyahu for the deteriorating relationship, since there’s an election in nine days, and he has had so many other foreign policy wins lately. So, we have columnists expressing abject horror that Netanyahu threatened to block Jordanian flights over Israel in response to Jordan, as if Jordan was being so reasonable up to that point.
Netanyahu has had his fair share of tensions with King Abdullah and his father, King Hussein, but frankly, Amman’s attitude last week was not surprising, less because of something Netanyahu had done and more because Jordan’s relationship with Israel in recent years, at least publicly, is almost entirely defined by grievances.
In the 1994 peace agreement between Israel and Jordan, Israel stated that it “respects the present special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Muslim Holy shrines in Jerusalem.” In other words, the Jordanian Islamic Trust, known as the Wakf, would be responsible for the day-to-day administration of the Al-Aksa Mosque.
Jordan has taken that to mean that it can demand things like the removal of metal detectors from the site, installed immediately after a terrorist attack in which Muslim Israelis murdered two Druze Israeli police officers.
Plus, Jordan thinks it is within its rights to demand that high-profile Israelis not visit the Temple Mount, despite the agreement stating that “there will be freedom of access to the places of religious and historical significance.”
King Abdullah also declined to allow Israel to continue to lease small pockets of farmland from Jordan, as detailed in the peace agreement, further contributing to the decline of relations.
Beyond that, he’s done nothing to counter the coldness of the peace between Israel and Jordan, and rampant anti-Israel sentiment in society. Jordan has blocked the extradition to the US of Ahlam Tamimi, one of the masterminds of the 2001 suicide bombing in a Sbarro in Jerusalem, in which 15 were killed and 122 injured; she has since become a TV star in Jordan.
A 2019 study by IMPACT-se, which analyzes the content of textbooks in the region, found "minimal recognition of Israel and the peace treaty," which it called "cause for concern." Official textbooks warn of the "Zionist Danger," and describe Israel as "a Zionist entity with no rights." One textbook expresses a "wish to see Palestine liberated from the Zionist Occupation;" another compares Zionism to Nazism and fascism.
But not letting the prince have as many armed guards as he wants at Temple Mount is the real problem in Jordan-Israel relations.
Maybe Prince Hussein can talk to Oprah about it.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Jordan King Abdullah Prince Harry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by