The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel asks Twitter to remove 128 fake accounts promoting incitement

The activity was linked in particular to possible war crimes suits against Israel at the International Criminal Court and the potential pending plans to annex West Bank settlements.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 17:06
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this illustrative picture (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this illustrative picture
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
The Strategic Affairs Ministry has asked Twitter to shut down 128 fake accounts that it charged had incite against Israel.
The activity was linked in particular to possible war crimes suits against Israel at the International Criminal Court and the potential pending plans to annex West Bank settlements, the ministry said.  
It addition, the ministry asked the company remove 42 account that it accused of trolling and inciting.
“Over a two-month period this past summer we identified over 170 accounts as bots or trolls aimed at creating inflated public criticism of Israel,” Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said in letter.
She wrote that the tweets were part of an “orchestrated campaign to delegitimize Israel.”
During a 48-hour period, for example, some 15,000 tweets were issued under the hashtag #ICC4Israel, Farkash-Hacohen said, adding that half of those were out in a mere four hours.
“Inauthentic accounts tweeted thousands of these messages, with a third of these tweets produced by three bot networks,” she said.
“As you are aware, the problem with such inauthentic behavior – beyond the abuse of the integrity of the platform – is the manipulation of the public discourse in a way that promotes incitement, hate and animosity. In this case, toward the State of Israel and its citizens,” Farkash-Hacohen wrote.

The ministry provided Twitter with a list of the problematic accounts. It also highlighted many of them in a report it sent to the media on the issue Tuesday.
An infographic on the efforts to deligitimize Israel (Courtesy: Ministry of Strategic Affairs)An infographic on the efforts to deligitimize Israel (Courtesy: Ministry of Strategic Affairs)
One account, with a potential reach of 3.1 million people, “posted over 55,000 tweets over a 5-month period, averaging 11,000 tweets per month, averaging 370 tweets every day,” the ministry wrote. The account logged in from several countries simultaneously and used as its “profile features a widely used picture found on the Internet – raising further suspicion regarding the account’s authenticity,” the Ministry said.
Some of the profiles use exact wording. In 13 of them, the authors described themselves in this way, “I'm a Palestinian activist based in #Gaza Strip. I’m a volunteer of Palestinian Voices Organization. One day #Palestine will be free PS,” the ministry explained. Another 17 used these words, "Palestinian activist based in #Gaza. I'm working to show the truth of our Palestinian cause. Volunteer @CharitySafaa.”
In addition, the ministry noted, the multiple tweets were posted by accounts that used with the same wording and photos.
Twitter has yet to respond to the ministry.


Tags twitter incitement Strategic Affairs Ministry
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The coronavirus pandemic is a marathon, not a race By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Anti-Israel harassment is antisemitism, too By EMILY SCHRADER
Barry Davis Local disciples honor Carlebach on his 26th yahrzeit By BARRY DAVIS
Rabbi Eric Yoffie Progressive Judaism won’t surrender to the ultra-Orthodox in WZO - opinion By ERIC YOFFIE
Walter Bingham Shannon Nuezen: From missionary to observant Jew By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1 Yair Netanyahu: The rise of the son
Yair Netanyahu makes a stormy appearance at Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, December 2018.
2 Moderna's chief medical officer explains why their vaccine is better
Tal Zaks
3 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 European Jewish population at lowest share for a millennium and declining
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/antisemitic-mural-resurfaces-at-march-on-washington-2020-640435

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by