Israel Biological Institute ready to test coronavirus vaccine

The Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) said that they have finished development and are ready to begin testing a coronavirus vaccine and antibody treatments for patients on Sunday, according to Walla! News. The IIBR updated Defense Minister Benny Gantz that it is prepared to begin the human testing phase of trials on October 21 and is waiting for approval from the Health Ministry's Helinski Committee in order to begin. The vaccine testing process has three phases the first of which is a safety test and includes testing the vaccine on 100 healthy people between the ages of 18 and 50. The second phase, which could begin in October, will test the safety and efficacy of the vaccine on 1,000 people. If the first and second phases are successful, the third phase will test the vaccine on 30,000 people and could take place in January and February. The IIBR also updated Gantz on the development of antibodies that are being prepared for use in the treatment of coronavirus patients and have been patented by the IIBR. Professionals explained that Israel does not have the capability to produce the antibodies on a commercial scale and so negotiations are ongoing with a foreign company with expertise in the field. According to professional estimates, 1,000 doses of antibodies will be ready by the first quarter of 2021.The IIBR will determine the proper dose for the coronavirus vaccine at the end of the trial and NGOs, hospitals, volunteers and laboratories will all contribute to the testing of the vaccine.