Israel Biological Institute: There will be an Israeli vaccine by summer

The announcement by the Biological Institute comes following the onset of clinical trials three weeks earlier, as the first part of Phase 1. Initial tests of the Israeli-made vaccine's safety were performed on 80 healthy test subjects aged 18 to 55 at Sheba and Hadassah Medical Center.

The first subjects, according to the report, did not suffer from adverse effects and were released after staying at the hospitals overnight.

The Biological Institute has adapted a facility also to prepare for large-scale vaccinations. Thus far, the institute has produced 25,000 vaccines doses in preparation of the first and second phase of clinical trials, while another one million is expected to the produced in the coming months.

