Israel Border Police rescues child locked in car

By TOBIAS SIEGAL, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2021 10:53
Israel Police and rescue services rescue an infant from a locked car. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESMAN)
An Israel Border Police officer rescued an infant from a locked car this week with the help of other rescue services.
The child, just a year and a half old, had managed to lock herself in the car after taking her mother's keys. 
The mother alerted police, and the Border Police officer arrived on the scene within a minute. Officers and rescue services broke into the car and freed the child, who was uninjured.
Israeli parents will be required to install safety systems meant to prevent cases of children being forgotten in cars starting August, Ynet reported.
The decision was approved by the Knesset's Finance Committee last month after public pressure that followed a rash of children being forgotten in cars.
Police will begin enforcing the new reform in January next year, in order to allow drivers to prepare in advance. The cost of the system is expected to reach hundreds of shekels.


