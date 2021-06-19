Israel Border Police rescues child locked in car

The mother alerted police, and the Border Police officer arrived on the scene within a minute. Officers and rescue services broke into the car and freed the child, who was uninjured.

Israeli parents will be required to install safety systems meant to prevent cases of children being forgotten in cars starting August, Ynet reported.

The decision was approved by the Knesset's Finance Committee last month after public pressure that followed a rash of children being forgotten in cars.

Police will begin enforcing the new reform in January next year, in order to allow drivers to prepare in advance. The cost of the system is expected to reach hundreds of shekels.

