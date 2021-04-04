Among residents of Israeli municipalities most likely to donate kidneys, the Mount Hebron Regional Council has donated at a rate of more than 3.5 kidneys per thousand inhabitants.

More to this, the most likely occupation to give a kidney are teachers and educators, of whom 40% of the donations originate from.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, donation numbers have actually increased in the last year, which the Gift of Life organization says is due to more awareness and increased solidarity among Israelis since the virus arrived in the country.

In a statement to Israel Hayom, Kobi Oshrat, who received a transplant that saved his life, spoke of the importance of donations and how it saves lives.

"Since the transplant, life has been wonderful. The transplant has been more successful than expected. My physical condition has improved miraculously. I am back to being a young guy. I feel wonderful, active, doing sports, performing," Oshrat said.

Regarding the relationship with the man who saved his life, Yoav Matityahu, Oshrat said "We have become a family. He and his wife are amazing people. People who decide to donate a kidney save a life. And it only happens here in Israel. It's amazing."

Culture and Sport Minister Chili Tropper, himself a kidney donor, spoke to Israel Hayom about the pride he has in Israelis willing to save the life of another.

"This is one of the greatest Israeli prides there is. Israel ranks first in the world in altruistic donations. We are a wonderful and magical people. It is an Israeli and Jewish wonder."



Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, the founder of the "Gift of Life" passed away at the age of 55 after being hospitalized and testing positive for COVID-19 in April 2020.