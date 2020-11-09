Israel delivers first MMR radars to US Army for Iron Dome batteries

The MMR was delivered to the US Army by the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO), in the Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D), of the Israel Ministry of Defense.

In August 2019 the US Army purchased two batteries off-the-shelf from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems which included 12 launchers, two sensors, two battlement management centers and 240 interceptors. The batteries also contain the MMR radars produced by ELTA, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and a command and control system developed by mPrest.

The first battery was officially handed to the US Army on September 30 and the second battery is expected to be delivered in the near future within the framework of the agreement.

The purchase was made to fill its short-term needs for an Indirect Fire Protection Capability (IPC) until a permanent solution to the problem is put in place to best protect ground maneuvering troops against an increasingly wide range of aerial threats, including short-range projectiles.

“The MMR radar is operational in Israel and other countries. We are proud to supply our most advanced systems to our allies, the US Army,” said IAI VP and CEO of ELTA, Yoav Tourgeman. “The MMR radar addresses a broad range of needs, by locating and tracking incoming rockets and artillery shells, and by providing a comprehensive aerial situation assessment. The MMR radar will maintain our allies' military edge. The demand for mobile, combat-proven MMR systems is on the rise.”

Using advanced 3D Active Electronically Steered Array (AESA) antenna technology, the radars detect and intercept aerial threats while simultaneously calculating the impact point in real time, therefore giving the choice not to intercept them should they be aimed towards open areas, or intercept if headed towards civilian centers.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The fully mobile system carries 10 kg. of explosives and can intercept incoming aerial threats from four to 70 km. away. The radars can be used in multiple simultaneous operations and for rapid maneuvering purposes can be transported on a single vehicle.

The MMR has been widely deployed and operationally integrated by partners around the world, ELTA said in a statement.

The Iron Dome, which is designed to shoot down short-range rockets, is an integral component of Israel's multi-layered defense array.

The Arrow (Arrow-2 and Arrow-3) system intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere and the David’s Sling missile defense system which is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km.