The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel Elections: Likud remains largest party, no bloc wins - polls

The biggest different between the polls was found in Mansour Abbas' conservative Ra'am Party, which cleared the electoral threshold only in the Channel 13 poll, failing to do so in the N12 poll.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 00:03
WORKERS COUNT ballots of quarantined voters, at a tent in the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham in March. (Flash90) (photo credit: FLASH90)
WORKERS COUNT ballots of quarantined voters, at a tent in the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham in March. (Flash90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Israel is headed to its fourth election in the span of two years this March and according to two polls released released by N12 and Channel 13 on Friday, neither the pro-Netanyahu bloc nor the anti-Netanyahu bloc is expected to win 61 seats in the Knesset and form a government, introducing the risk of another do-over election during a global pandemic and with no national budget. 
The Channel 13 poll predicted that the Likud would win 30 seats, while the N12 poll predicted that Likud would gain 29 seats.
Both polls found that Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party would be the second largest party, winning 17 seats. Both polls also saw Naftali Bennett's Yamina receiving 11 seats, as well as Benny Gantz's Blue and White and Meretz receiving 4 seats each.
Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party received 13 seats in the Channel 13 poll, and 14 seats in the N12 poll, making it the third-largest in the Knesset.
The Channel 13 poll was less favorable to the ultra-Orthodox parties, finding Shas would get seven seats and UTJ would receive six seats, both receiving one fewer seat than in the N12 poll.

The Channel 13 poll was more sympathetic to the Labor Party, predicting that Merav Michaeli's party would receive 7 seats, one more than in the N12 poll. 

The merger between the Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir was predicted to receive 5 seats in the Channel 13 poll, while the N12 poll found the extreme right-wing party receiving 4 seats
One of the major differences between the polls had to do with the newly split Joint List, now sans Ra'am, which was expected to win seven seats in the Channel 13 poll and 9 seats in the N12 poll. However, the Channel 13 poll also found Ra'am narrowly clearing the electoral threshold, while the N12 poll did not.
Another stark difference was seen in the amout of seats received by Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, which received 5 seats in the Channel 13 poll and 7 in the N12 poll.
If true, the Channel 13 poll spells 48 seats for the pro-Netanyahu bloc of Likud, UTJ, Shas, Religious Zionist Party and 57 seats for the anti-Netanyahu bloc of Blue and White, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Arab Joint List and Meretz, with the undecided Yamina and Ra'am parties holding 15 combined seats.
N12 claimed that according to their data, the anti-Netanyahu bloc gains 61 seats, Yamina 11 seats, and the pro-Netanyahu bloc 48 seats. Meaning that if Netanyahu is able to gain just two MKs, he could form a government once more. 
Ra’am might prove to be an important factor after the elections if they clear the threshold. If neither bloc is able to form a government, the country might be faced with another round of elections.
The New Economic Party by former Finance Ministry accountant general Yaron Zelekha was not expected to pass the electoral threshold in either of Friday's polls. 
Both polls found that, among those asked, no one is seen as more well suited for the role of Prime Minister than Benjamin Netanyahu with Channel 13 finding 36% among those asked point to him and N12 reporting 34%.
While News 13 gave Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid the title of the most well suited after Netanyahu, with 15% wishing he would lead, N12 claimed it was New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar with 31%.  


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Politics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by