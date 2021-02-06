Israel Elections: Likud remains largest party, no bloc wins - polls

Israel is headed to its fourth election in the span of two years this March and according to two polls released released by N12 and Channel 13 on Friday, neither the pro-Netanyahu bloc nor the anti-Netanyahu bloc is expected to win 61 seats in the Knesset and form a government, introducing the risk of another do-over election during a global pandemic and with no national budget.

Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party received 13 seats in the Channel 13 poll, and 14 seats in the N12 poll, making it the third-largest in the Knesset. The Channel 13 poll was less favorable to the ultra-Orthodox parties, finding Shas would get seven seats and UTJ would receive six seats, both receiving one fewer seat than in the N12 poll. The Channel 13 poll predicted that the Likud would win 30 seats, while the N12 poll predicted that Likud would gain 29 seats.Both polls found that Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid Party would be the second largest party, winning 17 seats. Both polls also saw Naftali Bennett's Yamina receiving 11 seats, as well as Benny Gantz's Blue and White and Meretz receiving 4 seats each.Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope Party received 13 seats in the Channel 13 poll, and 14 seats in the N12 poll, making it the third-largest in the Knesset.The Channel 13 poll was less favorable to the ultra-Orthodox parties, finding Shas would get seven seats and UTJ would receive six seats, both receiving one fewer seat than in the N12 poll.



The Channel 13 poll was more sympathetic to the Labor Party, predicting that Merav Michaeli's party would receive 7 seats, one more than in the N12 poll.



The merger between the Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir was predicted to receive 5 seats in the Channel 13 poll, while the N12 poll found the extreme right-wing party receiving 4 seats One of the major differences between the polls had to do with the newly split Joint List, now sans Ra'am, which was expected to win seven seats in the Channel 13 poll and 9 seats in the N12 poll. However, the Channel 13 poll also found Ra'am narrowly clearing the electoral threshold, while the N12 poll did not. Another stark difference was seen in the amout of seats received by Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, which received 5 seats in the Channel 13 poll and 7 in the N12 poll. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";} The merger between the Religious Zionist Party head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir was predicted to receive 5 seats in the Channel 13 poll, while the N12 poll found the extreme right-wing party receiving 4 seatsOne of the major differences between the polls had to do with the newly split Joint List, now sans Ra'am, which was expected to win seven seats in the Channel 13 poll and 9 seats in the N12 poll. However, the Channel 13 poll also found Ra'am narrowly clearing the electoral threshold, while the N12 poll did not.Another stark difference was seen in the amout of seats received by Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu, which received 5 seats in the Channel 13 poll and 7 in the N12 poll.

N12 claimed that according to their data, the anti-Netanyahu bloc gains 61 seats, Ra’am might prove to be an important factor after the elections if they clear the threshold. If neither bloc is able to form a government, the country might be faced with another round of elections. If true, the Channel 13 poll spells 48 seats for the pro-Netanyahu bloc of Likud, UTJ, Shas, Religious Zionist Party and 57 seats for the anti-Netanyahu bloc of Blue and White, Yesh Atid, New Hope, Yisrael Beytenu, Labor, Arab Joint List and Meretz, with the undecided Yamina and Ra'am parties holding 15 combined seats.N12 claimed that according to their data, the anti-Netanyahu bloc gains 61 seats, Yamina 11 seats, and the pro-Netanyahu bloc 48 seats. Meaning that if Netanyahu is able to gain just two MKs, he could form a government once more.Ra’am might prove to be an important factor after the elections if they clear the threshold. If neither bloc is able to form a government, the country might be faced with another round of elections.

The New Economic Party by former Finance Ministry accountant general Yaron Zelekha was not expected to pass the electoral threshold in either of Friday's polls.