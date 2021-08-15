Israel equals Poland in 'theft' of absentee land - Cassif, Abou Shahadeh

MKs Ofer Cassif (Joint List) and Sami Abou Shahadeh (Balad) equated the new Polish restitution law to Israel's Absentee Property Law on Twitter over the weekend.

"The Polish Robbery Law is a racist and abominable law, just like the Absentee Property Law that legalizes the theft of Palestinian property by Jews. The just and human thing to do is to throw these two laws in the dustbin of history and strive for recognition and compensation," Cassif wrote in a tweet on Saturday.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}



חוק הגזל הפולני הוא חוק גזעני ומתועב, בדיוק כמו חוק נכסי נפקדים שמכשיר גזל רכוש פלסטיני בידי יהודים.

הדבר הצודק והאנושי לעשות הוא להשליך לפח האשפה של ההיסטוריה את שני החוקים הללו ולחתור להכרה ולפיצוי. — Ofer Cassif עופר כסיף (@ofercass) August 14, 2021



I suggest Israel serves as a model for Poland, eliminates the Absentee Property Law and returns Palestinian refugee property to its rightful owners.

Israel is in no position to lecture anyone in such matters as so far it has simply set a model for land/property theft. — Sami Abou Shahadeh (@ShahadehAbou) August 15, 2021 On Sunday, Abou Shahadeh tweeted, "I suggest Israel serves as a model for Poland, eliminates the Absentee Property Law and returns Palestinian refugee property to its rightful owners. Israel is in no position to lecture anyone in such matters as so far it has simply set a model for land/property theft."

In 1950, the Knesset passed the Absentees Property Law , which declared that any property situated within the post-war boundaries of Israel and owned by an Arab who had left the country between November 29, 1947 and May 19, 1948, or by a Palestinian who went abroad or to an area of Palestine held by hostile forces up to September 1, 1948, lost all rights to that property.

The law appointed a Custodianship Council for Absentees' Property, whose president was to be known as the custodian of absentees' property. It then declared that "every right an absentee had in any property shall pass automatically to the custodian at the time of the vesting of the property; and the status of the custodian shall be the same as was that of the owner of the property."

In other words, the law stated that all property belonging to "absentee" owners was irretrievably lost to them.



Cassif was deeply involved in Sheikh Jarrah dispute and regularly protested against the government's intention to evict some of its Palestinian residents. Cassif was deeply involved in Sheikh Jarrah dispute and regularly protested against the government's intention to evict some of its Palestinian residents.

According to Cassif and others, the Palestinians who are under threat of eviction from Sheikh Jarrah were in exactly the same positions as the Jewish owners of the land they have lived on since 1956. They owned property in west Jerusalem and lost it as a result of the War of Independence, while Jewish groups owned land in east Jerusalem, such as the disputed area in Sheikh Jarrah , and lost it as a result of the War of Independence.